CareSource awarded Nevada Medicaid Managed Care contract

HENDERSON, Nev., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Care Financing and Policy has awarded CareSource, a nationally-recognized, nonprofit managed care organization, a contract for the Nevada Medicaid Managed Care Program to begin January 1, 2026. As the only nonprofit selected, CareSource will help expand managed care into Nevada’s rural counties, as well as its two most populous counties, Clark and Washoe, home to the Las Vegas metropolitan area and the City of Reno.

"At CareSource, we know that too many Nevadans face barriers to accessing quality health care," said Erhardt Preitauer, president and CEO of CareSource. "Our passion has always been to remove those barriers and ensure that every individual gets the care they deserve. As a proud University of Nevada, Reno graduate, I’m especially excited to bring our personalized approach to managed care to the Silver State. Together, we can turn challenges into opportunities and build a stronger, healthier future for members across the state.”

CareSource goes beyond providing essential health services, prioritizing whole-person care through innovative programs that address social determinants of health. As a nonprofit, CareSource reinvests in initiatives that support members' broader needs, from housing and nutrition to employment. Through its CareSource Life Services® program, the company partners with community-based organizations to connect members with critical resources, ensuring they receive the support needed to thrive beyond health care.

"CareSource Nevada is proud to serve the people of Nevada with a commitment to whole-person care and improving health outcomes," said Jayme Puu, CEO of CareSource Nevada. "We’re excited to partner with state leadership, hire local talent and contribute to economic growth as we work to meet the unique health care needs of the state."

To date, CareSource has contributed $300,000 to Communities In Schools (CIS), including $50,000 to support essential wraparound services through CIS of Nevada. Additionally, the CareSource Foundation awarded $300,000 to the Nevada Primary Care Association to help rural providers improve health care access and outcomes across the state.

Nevada’s Medicaid open enrollment runs October 1 to October 31, with services beginning January 1, 2026. To learn more about CareSource Nevada, please visit https://www.caresource.com/nevada/.



About CareSource Nevada

CareSource Nevada is a nonprofit managed care organization that provides access to high quality care to Nevada Medicaid and Nevada Check-Up-eligible residents of the Silver State. CareSource Nevada transforms health care for Nevadans throughout the state through innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, prevention and access to care. Through a robust provider network and partnerships with community-based organizations in every region of Nevada, CareSource Nevada delivers care with heart.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2 million members. CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, prevention and access to care.

