The Enterprise World Magazine unveils its highly anticipated list of " The Most Influential Business Leaders To Watch In 2025 ," featuring Akshay Garkel, a cybersecurity strategist whose innovative approach is redefining the landscape of digital defense. He is a Partner with Grant Thornton Bharat, one of India's leading professional services firms.

In its recent publication, the magazine features a selection of business leaders acknowledged for their strategic vision and commitment to fostering significant industry advancements. This edition provides readers with an informative overview of the factors influencing the future of business, highlighting the contributions of those actively involved in these developments.

Who is Akshay Garkel ?

Akshay Garkel is a cybersecurity expert with over 25 years of experience across industries and geographies. He has made significant contributions to India’s cybersecurity landscape, advising corporations, governments, and regulators. Known for his leadership, he helps organizations strengthen risk resilience, align cybersecurity with business goals, and navigate regulatory compliance. Akshay’s journey from coding enthusiast to cybersecurity luminary has also shaped his mentorship and public speaking, influencing the next generation of leaders. He continues to lead efforts in addressing evolving cybersecurity challenges and ensuring a safer digital future.

How will Akshay Garkel’s story unfold for readers?

● Modernizing cybersecurity frameworks to keep pace with the evolving digital landscape

● Learning to combat emerging threats like AI, IoT, and blockchain

● “Constellation Model”- fostering accountability and turns risks into opportunity

● Empowering specially abled individuals to strengthen cybersecurity solutions

● Promoting international cooperation and best practices in tackling cyber threats

What does The Enterprise World seek to achieve?

The Enterprise World is a prominent magazine that showcases the accomplishments of innovative businesses and visionary leaders from various industries. It offers in-depth analysis, insightful interviews, and thorough coverage of the latest trends and developments that are shaping the global business landscape. The Enterprise World focuses on delivering analytical and informative content to its readership, facilitating their understanding of the current business climate.

