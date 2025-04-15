SBA Announces Full List of 2025 National Small Business Week Cosponsors

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced its cosponsors for the 2025 National Small Business Week, taking place May 4-10. SCORE, mentors to America’s small businesses and an SBA resource partner, will co-host this year’s National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, a free online event May 6-7 featuring more than a dozen cosponsors leading educational workshops, access to federal resources, and networking and mentorship opportunities.

“SBA is grateful for the private-sector cosponsors who make National Small Business Week possible,” SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said. “Along with SCORE, these businesses are stepping up to deliver an informational and insightful week with important resources that will empower entrepreneurs to build their businesses. Their support helps us spotlight America’s job creators - who power our economy and strengthen local communities every day.”

“The National Small Business Week Virtual Summit is an exciting opportunity for both aspiring and current small business owners to gain insights from experienced mentors and industry experts,” said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. “As SCORE celebrates 60 years of providing valuable mentoring services to America’s small businesses, we are eager to share what we’ve learned with today’s entrepreneurs – wherever you are on your business journey.”



An agenda for the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit will be published soon; registration is required. The following cosponsors lead the sessions:

Platinum Level Sponsor

VISA



Gold Level Sponsors

T-Mobile

Google

Silver Level Sponsors

Verizon

Paychex

U.S. Bank

Amazon

Constant Contact

Block

JP Morgan Chase

Bronze Level Sponsors

Lockheed Martin

Worldpay



The National Small Business Week Virtual Summit is part of SBA’s year-round efforts to leverage technology to reach small business owners in communities across America. An in-person, national award celebration will take place on May 5 in Washington, D.C., and local winners will be recognized at award events across the nation.

Details on National Small Business Week, the virtual summit, registration and speakers are featured on www.sba.gov/NSBW and will be updated as additional information and activities are confirmed. Local events will be featured on www.sba.gov/events and are identifiable by searching with #SmallBusinessWeek.

# # #

About SCORE

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs. SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Cosponsorship Authorization #24-44-C. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.