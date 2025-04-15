Earth Systems and EnviroTrac Join Forces in Strategic Partnership

West Palm Beach, FL, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Systems (West Palm Beach, FL) announced today a partnership with EnviroTrac, a top environmental engineering, remediation, and consulting firm. This strategic partnership expands Earth Systems’ geographic footprint in the Northeast and Midwest while enhancing its ability to provide full-service environmental and turn-key remediation solutions to clients across a diverse range of sectors, including power and utilities, land development, telecommunications, industrial/commercial, and oil/gas.

For 32 years, EnviroTrac has provided comprehensive environmental solutions with exceptional customer service—adding depth of expertise and capacity to a growing Earth Systems partner portfolio that also includes Bio-Tech Consulting, Envirotactics, and Spangler Environmental.

Joe Byrnes, Founder and President of EnviroTrac, expressed his excitement about joining forces with Earth Systems: “This partnership with Earth Systems is an exciting new chapter for us. It will provide EnviroTrac with the resources to strengthen and grow our segment of the business while preserving the core values we have built over the last three decades. I am especially delighted to expand opportunities for my staff and offer more services and resources to our clients.”

Rick Ofsanko, founder of Earth Systems, emphasized the importance of this transaction to the Earth Systems family of companies: “Sam and I have known Joe and a number of his senior leaders for over 20 years and when the opportunity arose to combine forces, we knew it would be a perfect fit from an organizational and cultural standpoint. Since we founded our respective firms in the 90s, we’ve shared similar trajectories, and our service lines and professional resources mesh really well. Even though our client bases don’t overlap, we’re very excited about the synergies and growth prospects going forward. As we have with our other strategic partnerships, we’re merging with a company led by a dynamic leader and great management team that provides client-first environmental consulting and engineering services.”

Backed by Palm Beach Capital, Earth Systems’ partnership with EnviroTrac underscores the company’s goal to expand its presence in key markets and deliver innovative, science-based solutions, and further positions the Earth Systems platform as a premier provider of environmental, remediation engineering, and ecological consulting services across the United States.

The partnership is being announced at a time of rapid change in the environmental engineering industry. Clients are increasingly seeking turn-key services, expecting comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that streamline the process, reduce costs, and ensure regulatory compliance. These evolving demands highlight the need for environmental consultants to be agile, innovative, and collaborative, offering a broader range of services to meet the complex needs of their clients.

About Earth Systems:

Earth Systems is raising the standard for how environmental projects are delivered. It is a leading environmental consulting firm committed to delivering science-driven solutions to clients in the infrastructure, energy, and development industries. With 400+ employees across 30+ locations, Earth Systems delivers a full spectrum of environmental, ecological, and engineering services throughout the United States.

https://earthsys.net/

About EnviroTrac:

Established in 1993, EnviroTrac is a leader in environmental consulting and contracting. With a staff of highly respected scientists and seasoned engineers, EnviroTrac has a deep understanding of the intricate relationship between human activities and the environment. EnviroTrac is among the market leaders in remediation engineering, with skilled engineers applying their extensive knowledge to design and implement customized remediation solutions.

https://envirotrac.com/

About Palm Beach Capital:

Founded in 2001, Palm Beach Capital is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Currently investing out of its sixth committed fund, the firm focuses on high-growth investment opportunities and partners with management teams in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and growth equity investments. Since its inception, Palm Beach Capital has made investments in 57 portfolio companies, with a focus on business services, healthcare, and transportation and logistics sectors. For more information, please visit the firm’s website at [www.pbcap.com].