Canon Business Process Services Receives Honors in Four Distinguished Judging Categories in the 2025 IAOP Global Outsourcing 100

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Business Process Services was recently named to the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® 2025 Global 100® Outsourcing list. Today the company announced it has earned additional IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 recognition by receiving top honors in four distinguished judging categories for logistics and administrative services outsourcing: Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation and Programs for Social Impact.

Canon also achieved two other accolades. These include designation as an “All Star Company” for receiving high scores in each judging category, and “Sustained Excellence” acknowledgement for receiving Global 100 recognition in the last five consecutive years or more. Canon has been named to the Leader category of the Global Outsourcing 100 list for 19 consecutive years. Only two other companies have achieved the same record of distinction.

"Congratulations to the exceptional companies recognized in the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® for their steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation during a year of both opportunity and complexity," stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "From navigating heightened risks and security challenges to fostering talent and driving transformative partnerships, these organizations exemplify leadership and resilience. We applaud their remarkable accomplishments and celebrate their contributions to delivering unparalleled value to clients worldwide."

Highlights of Canon’s distinguished judging category honors include:

Customer References as demonstrated by the value being created at Canon’s top customers

as demonstrated by the value being created at Canon’s top customers Awards and Certifications as verified through industry recognition and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications

as verified through industry recognition and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications Programs for Innovation that reveal how Canon produced new forms of value for clients including specific programs and results

that reveal how Canon produced new forms of value for clients including specific programs and results Programs for Social Impact as shown through corporate programs and outcomes that address such topics as community involvement and development, labor practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, impact sourcing, consumer issues, and organizational governance

The 2025 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Canon Business Process Services

Canon Business Process Services helps clients enable business agility, digital transformation and lead an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma expertise and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the U.S. and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 Leader in 2025 by IAOP for the nineteenth straight year. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.



