ExperienceRick Highlights Riftbound TCG, a League of Legends Trading Card Game

The world of League of Legends comes to the tabletop this October with Riftbound TCG featuring stunning artwork, strategic gameplay, and a growing global community.

New York, NY, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 2025 — Fans of competitive card games and fantasy universes have a new reason to get excited: Riftbound TCG, The League of Legends Trading Card Game is coming this fall. Developed by Riot Games, Riftbound brings the world of Runeterra into a physical, collectible format designed for group play, creative strategy, and immersive deck-building.

Set to release in October 2025, Riftbound’s debut set—Origins—features over 300 unique cards and offers multiple ways to play, including 1v1, 2v2, and free-for-all formats. Whether you're a seasoned TCG player or a fan of League of Legends lore, this game is built to be accessible, stylish, and fun to learn.

Where the Community Is Already Gathering

Riftbound is more than just a game—it’s a growing ecosystem of fans, deckbuilders, lore theorists, meme lords, and new players diving in for the first time. Whether you’re here for the art, the meta, or the late-night card chat, there’s a space for you to plug into:

We’re excited for what’s ahead and can’t wait to grow this new chapter with all of you. See you in the Rift.

Published by UVS Games, Riftbound: League of Legends TCG launches in English-speaking markets October 2025.

