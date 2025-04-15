Green Box Announces Landmark Collaborations with Colorado Ballet and Poetic Kinetics

Green Mountain Falls, Colorado, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Box is proud to present two premier artistic companies headlining the 17th Annual Green Box Arts Festival taking place June 27 through July 12, 2025: a world premiere by Colorado Ballet and a breathtaking large-scale installation by internationally acclaimed artist Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics. These prestigious collaborations cement the Festival's reputation as a leading arts destination, bringing world-class arts experiences to the intimate mountain setting of Green Mountain Falls, while celebrating Colorado's contemporary creative excellence in the lead-up to the state's sesquicentennial celebration.

Colorado Ballet Debuts World Premiere at Festival

Colorado Ballet, celebrating its 65th anniversary season, will serve as the Festival's headlining performing arts company with a total of eight dynamic performances in Green Mountain Falls. The centerpiece will be the world premiere of an ambitious new work by choreographer Yoshihisa Arai, commissioned by Colorado Ballet. Set to Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2, this 30-minute contemporary ballet will feature 18 dancers showcasing the company's exceptional technical prowess and artistic versatility. The world premiere will be presented alongside selected classical works, offering audiences a comprehensive experience of the company's repertoire.

Beyond performances, Colorado Ballet will offer unprecedented access through conversations, masterclasses, and other community engagement. Dance enthusiasts of all experience levels are invited to participate with Colorado Ballet throughout the Festival.

Patrick Shearn's Monumental Off the Beaten Path Installation

Transforming the natural landscape of Green Mountain Falls, Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics will unveil Off the Beaten Path, a spectacular 6,000-square-foot undulating canopy of color. This site-specific installation, the latest addition to Shearn's acclaimed Skynet Series, merges cutting-edge technology with inspiration from nature to create an immersive, otherworldly experience. Colorado Springs-based Shearn, renowned for transforming public spaces across the globe—from Korea's Demilitarized Zone to Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, from Coachella to Burning Man—brings his monumental vision to Green Mountain Falls in what promises to be one of the most photographed and shared art experiences anywhere this summer.

Drawing from his visual effects background on films such as Jurassic Park and Fight Club, Shearn creates works that blur boundaries between technology and nature. Off the Beaten Path continues his exploration of what his team calls "cerebral detonation"—creating moments of surprise and unconventional thinking that engage viewers on both visual and emotional levels.

Festival Highlights and Information

The 17th Annual Green Box Arts Festival takes place June 27-July 12, 2025 and will featuring a diverse range of artistic experiences including dance, visual arts, music, classes, health and wellness, family events and more. Exclusive invitations and advance tickets are available with a Green Box Membership starting at $150. The Green Box Arts Festival Box Office opens to members on May 5th and to the general public on May 19th. For more information or to purchase tickets:

ONLINE: greenboxarts.org

PHONE: 719-465-3065

IN PERSON: 6990 Lake Street, Green Mountain Falls (Mon-Fri, 9AM-5PM)

About Green Box

Green Box was launched in 2009 in Green Mountain Falls, Colorado, and has grown into a year-round incubator of multidisciplinary visual and performing arts. The organization provides residents and visitors from Colorado and around the world the opportunity to participate in the creative arts in the natural beauty of the foothills of Pikes Peak. Anchored by an annual summer arts Festival, Green Box also engages with the community year-round through an active Artist-in-Residence program, arts education, and public art installations.

About Colorado Ballet

Presenting exceptional classical ballet and innovative contemporary dance through performances, training, education and community engagement, Colorado Ballet continues to inspire and grow an increasingly diverse audience base in Denver, Colorado. Established in 1961 by Lillian Covillo and Freidann Parker, Colorado Ballet is a non-profit organization celebrating 65 years of excellence. As a world-class professional company serving over 100,000 national and international patrons, Colorado Ballet presents 58 performances annually to sold-out audiences in the 2,000 seat Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Under the direction of Artistic Director Gil Boggs, Colorado Ballet performs classical ballet masterpieces, full-length story ballets and its critically acclaimed repertory production MasterWorks, featuring varied works from neoclassical ballets to world premieres. For more information, please visit coloradoballet.org.

About Poetic Kinetics

Poetic Kinetics, led by Artist and CEO Patrick Shearn, is renowned for creating captivating, large-scale public art installations that transform urban spaces and engage audiences worldwide. Shearn's artistic vision merges cutting-edge technology with inspiration from the natural world, creating immersive experiences that inspire wonder and introspection. After its debut in Los Anfeles in 2016, his signature Skynet Series has gained international acclaim for transforming underused public spaces into vibrant destinations, with installations featured across the globe from Atlanta to Berlin, Dubai to Hong Kong. Shearn's work has been recognized in prestigious publications including The New York Times, The Guardian, GQ, and Rolling Stone.

Attachment