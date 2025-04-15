Toll Brothers Unveils New Regency 55+ Active-Adult Home Designs within Chambers Creek Master-Planned Community in Willis, Texas

WILLIS, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has unveiled the new home designs that will be offered in its first Regency 55+ active-adult offering in the Houston area. The Toll Brothers Regency home designs will be available in the amenity-rich Chambers Creek by Caldwell Communities master plan located just north of Houston. The Toll Brothers interest list is currently forming and sales are expected to begin later this spring.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult homes and communities across the country are designed with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind, offering thoughtfully crafted homes tailored to residents aged 55 and older and access to resort-style amenities and social events that foster community engagement.

The Toll Brothers Regency homes offered in Chambers Creek feature the perfect mix of luxury and lifestyle with stunning new single-family home designs and endless opportunities to enjoy life in the beautiful rolling hills just north of Houston. These sophisticated Toll Brothers homes will showcase convenient single-level living and modern open floor plans ideal for entertaining. The Blossom Collection and Riverside Collection will offer open concept home designs on 45- and 70-foot-wide home sites, respectively, with 2 to 3 bedrooms, up to 3.5 bathrooms, and private 2- and 3-car garages. Homes are priced from the upper $300,000s.

“We are excited to debut these versatile Regency home designs exclusively for 55+ home shoppers in Chambers Creek,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “These homes represent the first Toll Brothers Regency offering in the Houston area. With the upcoming opening of our Blossom and Riverside Collections in Chambers Creek, our Toll Brothers active-adult customers will soon have the opportunity to enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle in a beautiful, amenity-rich community.”

The Chambers Creek master plan’s unique selection of resort-style amenities includes a resort-style pool, private boat launch with reserved boat slips, vineyard, community garden, nine-hole Tom Lehman golf course, 18-hole putting course, and extensive parks and nature trails. In addition to the variety of amenities at Chambers Creek, the community boasts an exclusive gated setting including controlled access with an attendant, a full-time Lifestyle Director, and convenient access to entertainment, live music, fine dining, and shopping in nearby Conroe and The Woodlands.

For more information on Regency home designs offered in Chambers Creek, prospective home shoppers are invited to call 833-289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

