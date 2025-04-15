AI Agents for Ecommerce - Interview Kickstart Agentic AI and Generative AI Course 2025

Santa Clara, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Agentic AI is not just a buzzword anymore, it's transforming how businesses operate. These intelligent systems can make decisions, learn from vast data sets, and even handle the most complex tasks that once required the intervention of human intelligence. From AI-powered chatbots to recommendation engines, Agentic AI is leading the charge in adopting these smarter and more responsive technologies. As more and more business show their interest in integrating AI into their systems, the demand for professionals with expertise in generative AI and agentic artificial intelligence will continue to grow. To learn more visit: https://youtu.be/ytU0M0WaP0g?si=R3VtC6R9LpukGA2U

Interview Kickstart, a premier upskilling platform for AI/ML and other tech professionals, has been helping engineers, data scientists, and tech product managers learn industry-relevant AI skills. Interview Kickstart's courses are designed by FAANG+ instructors who have worked as hiring managers and tech leaders at top tech firms. It provides the learners with hands-on experience, practical knowledge, and strategic insights that could help them to successfully navigate the increasingly competitive AI job market.

Interview Kickstart, recently updated its Applied GenAI course to meet the increasing demands of the AI job market and get its learners ready for the intense competition in this domain. It has been designed to help professionals gain in-depth knowledge of generative AI and its practical applications. The program delves into key topics such as deploying large language models (LLMs), neural networks, AI engineering, LangChain, Agentic AI, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and more. Instructors help learners not only gain conceptual clarity of AI but also apply it in real-world scenarios. For more information visit: https://www.interviewKickstart.com/courses/applied-genai

The Applied GenAI course by Interview Kickstart also offers specialized learning pathways tailored for different tech roles. For instance, software engineers, including the backend, frontend, full-stack, and test engineers can choose the AI for Software Engineers pathway where they can learn to integrate AI into the software development process. Similarly, technical product managers can select the AI for Product Managers track which delves into ways to leverage AI for data-driven product decisions and strategy development.

Interview Kickstart's Applied GenAI course provides 60+ hours of live learning sessions, 20+ hours of project-based learning, and 10 hands-on assignments. The course participants are given capstone projects, real-world case studies, and AI-driven problem-solving exercises that help them develop skills transferable to real-world professional settings.

The program delivery is further augmented by projects where the learners have to train AI models for tasks such as automated content generation, building intelligent data processing pipelines, and developing AI-powered search functionalities. Through such extensive and industry-relevant projects, the participants gain the experience needed to integrate AI effectively into business operations.

One of the key features of the Applied GenAI course is the involvement of FAANG+ experts in designing and developing the program. They are also experts in AI and have hands-on experience in implementing AI at top tech firms like Meta, Amazon, Google, OpenAI, Nvidia, and more. These instructors share their experiences and provide the learners with up-to-date knowledge of AI.

With the increasing adoption of AI in business operations, the demand for professionals with AI expertise is also increasing. Companies need such professionals to not only integrate artificial intelligence into their processes but also to drive innovation and transformation. The Applied GenAI course by Interview Kickstart prepares the participants to fulfill these demands, enabling them to seamlessly transition into AI-focused roles. The curriculum is updated regularly and reflects the latest breakthroughs in the field of AI to ensure that learners stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly evolving domain.

Interview Kickstart's update to its Applied GenAI course underscores its commitment to providing the best-in-class learning experience to the course participants, empowering them to excel in AI-driven careers. The program equips the learners with the relevant skills and confidence to use AI for business by bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. As organizations across industries embrace generative AI, professionals with skills in applied AI methodologies will be in a position to lead the next wave of technological innovation. Visit https://interviewkickstart.com/machine-learning

Interview Kickstart, founded in 2014, is a trusted upskilling platform designed to help tech professionals secure roles at FAANG and other leading tech companies. With over 20,000 success stories, it has become a go-to resource for career advancement in the tech industry.

What differentiates Interview Kickstart is its team of 700+ instructors, including hiring managers and senior tech leads from FAANG companies. These industry experts create and teach a meticulously crafted curriculum that combines advanced strategies, hands-on practice, and mock interviews to prepare learners for technical interview success and workplace excellence.

