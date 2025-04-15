InspireSemi Announces Appointment of Jack Cartwright as Permanent CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (“InspireSemi” or the “Company”), a chip design company that provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads is pleased to announce that it has promoted its interim Chief Financial Officer, Jack Cartwright, to the permanent Chief Financial Officer role with the Company.

Ron Van Dell, InspireSemi CEO, commented, “Jack has been working with the InspireSemi team since June 2024 and has shown tremendous dedication and skill while acting as interim CFO. We are delighted to now make the position with the Company permanent and look forward to Jack leading the finance side of the business at this critical juncture for the Company, as we seek to commercialize our product.”

Jack Cartwright is a successful financial and operational leader with over 20 years of corporate finance experience ranging from high growth early-stage tech firms to highly technical complex global businesses. Jack’s depth of experience includes SaaS, B2C marketplaces, AdTech, telecommunications, carbon and clean energy, and logistics.

Based in Austin, Texas, Jack was previously CFO at two other technology firms and has held a variety of leadership positions in finance, including leading several M&A transactions on both the sell side and buy side, and also several fundraising efforts with large, institutional investors.

Jack has also led many post-closing integration projects involving advanced reporting optimization, including the financial integration of two public software companies and the acquisition and concurrent integration of 4 Fintech companies with audit and IPO filings.

Jack holds an MBA (The University of Texas at Austin) with a concentration in finance, accounting & strategy, and a Master of Science degree in Accounting (University of Miami) and was formerly an officer in the United States Army.

The Company also announces its board of directors approved the grant of stock options dated April 15, 2025 (the "Options") to an officer to acquire a total of 1,000,000 subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.16.

All of the Options are exercisable for a ten-year term expiring April 15, 2035, and were granted pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan"). All of the Options are subject to the terms of the Plan and applicable option agreements.

166,667 stock options will vest immediately. A further 83,333 will vest on August 1, 2025, and the remainder will vest in equal monthly amounts over 3 years from August 1, 2025.

About InspireSemi

InspireSemi provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads. The Thunderbird I ‘supercomputer-cluster-on-a-chip’ is a disruptive, next-generation datacenter accelerator designed to address multiple underserved and diversified industries, including financial services, computer-aided engineering, energy, climate modeling, cybersecurity, and life sciences & drug discovery. Based on the open standard RISC-V instruction set architecture, InspireSemi’s solutions set new standards of performance, energy efficiency, and ease of programming. InspireSemi is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Statements concerning InspireSemi’s objectives, goals, strategies, priorities, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition of InspireSemi are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass.

Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information regarding the Delisting and any future listing. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this presentation, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of InspireSemi, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to them and on assumptions they believe to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.