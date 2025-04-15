TEVIWE: Drawing a New Global Blueprint for Healthy Aging through Technological Innovation

Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-fat diets, chronic sleep deprivation, prolonged sedentary lifestyles, and high-stress work environments continuously strain human metabolism. These lifestyle habits not only accelerate internal organ aging but also visibly manifest as external signs of aging, affecting body shape and skin condition.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the global average life expectancy in 2019 was 73.1 years, while the healthy life expectancy (HALE) was 63.5 years. This indicates that people may face nearly a decade of poor health in the later years of their lives. To realize a healthy and joyful "second half" of life, it is essential to combine internal nourishment and external care, revitalizing health at every stage of life.

Against this backdrop, TEVIWE, a brand originating from the United States and targeting the global market, collaborates with leading international research institutes to strengthen its expertise in molecular biology, medicine, gene repair, and cellular regeneration. Under the leadership of Dr. Angela Martinez, a globally recognized expert in anti-aging research, TEVIWE’s Hesperides Lab pioneers cutting-edge formulations that seamlessly integrate internal health with external beauty.





High-end complex formulations feature high technological barriers, extended research cycles, and increased value-added benefits. In contrast, typical anti-aging formulations often face limitations due to single-target mechanisms and widespread homogeneity, lacking comprehensive, targeted solutions. TEVIWE distinguishes itself with exceptional research capabilities and differentiated development strategies, overcoming the limitations of conventional formulations to successfully launch advanced health formulations such as LivRenue, PneumoRenue, and a targeted anti-aging skincare solution known as the "Little Purple Bottle."

TEVIWE’s premium health formulation, LivRenue, focuses on liver purification, lipid management, and comprehensive protection. It selects natural active ingredients such as rice bran policosanol, FucoRuby fucoxanthin, tetrahydrocurcumin, dihydromyricetin, chlorella extract, and bergamot extract.

However, these natural substances typically have low absorption and conversion rates in the human body. To overcome this technological bottleneck, TEVIWE developed LivNew™ 20-fold supercritical extraction technology, remarkably enhancing absorption rates by 20 times compared to traditional methods, marking an industry breakthrough.

Another advanced formulation, PneumoRenue, employs an innovative eight-fold multi-functional formula that promotes mucus expulsion and deep cleansing for effective lung detoxification, promoting easier breathing and a refreshing sensation. The patented ingredient QUERCEFIT® quercetin achieves 20-fold purification efficacy, effectively eliminating accumulated harmful substances and thoroughly purifying lung environments. Combined with complementary effects from bromelain, orange peel extract, and echinacea extract, Lung Renew deeply soothes the lungs, reducing discomfort caused by pollution or allergies. Moreover, it strengthens pulmonary immunity, constructing an effective defense barrier against external harm. The patented quercetin ingredient ensures high absorption rates, rapidly penetrating and providing potent detoxification at the source, aiding the restoration of lung health.

TEVIWE’s anti-aging skincare innovation, the Little Purple Bottle, targets the deep metabolic mechanisms of skin melanin. Leveraging years of technical accumulation and proprietary LumiSheen™ brightening technology, it precisely addresses multiple pathways of melanin formation. The formulation inhibits melanin production at the source, significantly brightening skin tone, activating cellular antioxidation and enhancing dermal structures by stimulating collagen synthesis, thereby reshaping firmness and elasticity for a healthy, radiant glow.

In a 28-day double-blind clinical trial involving hundreds of volunteers, daily use of the LumiSheen™ active formula significantly reduced pigmentation and visibly improved skin brightness compared to the placebo group. The study employed high-performance chromatography to qualitatively and quantitatively analyze phenolic compounds in pomegranate peel extract and conducted antioxidant and tyrosinase inhibition assays, comprehensively validating the formulation’s melanin suppression mechanism. These scientific findings firmly support the "Little Purple Bottle’s" remarkable anti-aging and whitening efficacy.

Although TEVIWE offers a relatively limited product lineup, its stringent standards for technological development and clinical validation ensure each formulation is meticulously refined. Over decades, TEVIWE has established a robust technological barrier through its existing product offerings. Powered by strong technological innovations, LivRenue quickly attracted significant attention upon entering the domestic market.

Data from major e-commerce platforms around the world shows that LivRenue delivered outstanding results, generating multi-million-dollar sales and maintaining a near-100% positive review rate, rapidly becoming a focal point in the market.





TEVIWE’s marketing strategy utilized precise data analytics to engage over 10 million potential consumers in its first month, driving an impressive 74.4% conversion rate—35% higher than initial projections. Within three months, LivRenue secured a spot among the top five in comprehensive customer satisfaction rankings, with repeat order rates steadily climbing to 82%, establishing a strong foundation for future market expansion.

In the anti-aging field, precision medicine is gaining traction by leveraging deep analytics of individual genetics, medical history, and lifestyle data to shift from generalized treatments to targeted interventions.

With increasing life expectancy, public demand for comprehensive anti-aging solutions continues to grow. High-end scientific brands like TEVIWE are leading this movement, bringing cutting-edge technology and innovative concepts to redefine healthy longevity.