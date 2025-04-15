Ninepoint Partners Welcomes Portfolio Manager Sam Mitter to Its Investment Team

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) is pleased to announce the appointment of Samarjit (Sam) Mitter to its investment team as Senior Portfolio Manager, beginning May 2025.

Mr. Mitter joins Ninepoint with over 25 years of experience in the investment industry and a well-established career managing equity portfolios across U.S. and global markets. In his new role, he will focus on expanding Ninepoint’s equity investment platform and launching new mandates that reflect evolving client needs and market opportunities.

Most recently, Mr. Mitter was a Portfolio Manager at AGF Management Ltd., where he managed the AGF US Small & Mid Cap Fund, which was the top-performing fund in its category in 2024. He was an integral part of AGF’s Growth Team, serving as Associate Portfolio Manager and Co-Manager for AGF Global Select and AGF US Large-Cap Funds, under lead manager, Tony Genua, from 2014 to 2025. AGF’s Growth Team managed over $16 Billion in assets at the end of 2024.

Mr. Mitter brings broad experience across equity research, portfolio construction, and strategy development gained over the course of his career at several leading Canadian asset managers.

“We’re excited to welcome Sam to Ninepoint as we continue to grow our investment team and broaden our platform,” said John Wilson, Co-CEO and Managing Partner at Ninepoint Partners. “His depth of experience and proven history of stock selection in both Global and US Equities will help us improve our Firm’s product offerings as we strive to deliver alpha generating, actively managed solutions to our clients.”

Mr. Mitter holds an MBA from Santa Clara University, Santa Clara, California and a Bachelor of Science from Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Missouri. He will be based in Toronto.

His appointment underscores Ninepoint’s commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative investment strategies led by experienced professionals.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

