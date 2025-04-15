XPENG Unveils AI Tech Tree Strategy Upgrade to Reshape Future Mobility, Launches 2025 Flagship X9

XPENG’s AI Tech Tree strategy integrates AI, Energy Solutions, and Embodied Intelligence - laying the foundation for a future ecosystem of smart EVs, humanoid robots, and flying vehicles.

The 2025 XPENG X9 flagship elevates the intelligent MPV experience with 496 technical upgrades, including ultra-fast 800V charging, AI-adjusted suspension, as well as a reimagined cabin, designed for comfort, safety, and family needs.

With operations spanning over 30 countries and regions, XPENG became the top seller of premium EVs priced over €40,000 in Europe during 2024, and the leading emerging Chinese EV brand within China by delivery volume, Q1 2025.

HONG KONG, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG, a leading high-tech smart mobility company, has unveiled its transformative AI Tech Tree upgrade to its strategy to reshape future mobility, and the launch of its 2025 XPENG X9 global flagship.









XPENG's AI Vision for the Next Decade

In the new decade, XPENG positions AI as the "core engine" of future mobility, focusing on electrification and embodied AI to explore diverse transportation forms. The company has established a full-stack in-house R&D system encompassing:

Cloud-based large models

Vehicle-based large models

AI chips tailored for large model development

Foundational architecture for large model deployment

XPENG is China's first automaker to mass-produce vehicles with end-to-end large AI models. Its intelligent driving system powered by these models is expanding globally, with initial tests already underway in Hong Kong.

The self-developed Turing AI Chip features a 40-core processor capable of running 30-billion-parameter models locally, delivering three times the computing power of existing chips. This breakthrough will be applied across its AI-powered vehicles, flying cars, and robotics, enabling cross-domain technological integration. The Turing AI chip is set for mass production in the Chinese mainland in the second quarter of 2025.

XPENG also showcased the XPENG AEROHT Land Aircraft Carrier, the world’s first modular flying car, which is set for mass production in 2026. With already over 4,000 pre-orders, this pioneering vehicle overcomes the challenges of take-off and landing, paving the way for accessible and democratized air mobility.





Additionally, XPENG unveiled its humanoid robot "IRON" powered by the Turing AI chip, with 60 joints, 200 degrees of freedom, and 3,000 TOPS of processing power. It also features a 720° AI vision system that can also be found in XPENG’s autonomous driving technology. Iron is designed to perform complex tasks in smart factories and retail environments, bridging the gap between AI concepts and real-world applications.





2025 XPENG X9: Redefining the Intelligent Mobility Standards

The 2025 XPENG X9 sets a new benchmark for smart mobility with 496 technical upgrades and 35% newly developed components.

XPENG X9's full lineup comes with Turing AI Smart Driving as standard, fully utilizing end-to-end large models to deliver an experience comparable to that of a skilled human driver. Upon delivery, customers immediately enjoy the industry's first complete autonomous driving software (NGP) that enables seamless parking lot-to-parking lot navigation without interruptions.





Built on XPENG’s next-generation 800V high-voltage architecture, the X9 features ultra-fast charging capabilities, adding a range of 405 km in just 10 minutes. Powered by the 5C Superfast Charging AI battery, 1 km range can be added on a one-second charge, reaching 80% in just 12 minutes — faster than charging a smartphone. Additionally, it achieves an industry-leading efficiency of just 16.2 kWh per 100 km, the lowest in its class.





The X9 also introduces XPENG’s most advanced cabin experience to date, combining comfort with intelligence. This includes zero-gravity seats, an AI chassis with real-time adaptive suspension and a one-click folding third-row to ensure comfort in every seat. The 21.4-inch rear entertainment screen, wireless fast charging, and personalized cabin lighting makes the X9 an ideal choice for families.

On safety, the X9 stands out as the only MPV to receive top scores in all three major active safety crash tests, with 14 advanced safety features, including automatic emergency braking. The battery pack also incorporates enhanced ‘bulletproof’ protection that can withstand the equivalent impact force of 10 consecutive bullets. These features significantly enhance the X9’s safety profile, even in the most extreme of conditions.

In Europe, X9 will initially launch in select regions in the second half of this year, with plans for further expansion into additional countries.

Accelerating Global Expansion and Industry Leadership

XPENG’s technological advancements are matched by its rapid global expansion. As of the end of 2024, XPENG operates in over 30 countries and regions, becoming the top seller of premium EVs priced over €40,000 in Europe. It also ranked first in export volume among Chinese emerging EV brands, and was the leader in mid-to-high-end electric vehicle exports from China. In the first quarter of 2025, XPENG became the top-selling emerging Chinese EV brand within China.





To support its expanding international user base, XPENG has invested heavily in global charging infrastructure. XPENG has built 2,110 self-operated ultra-fast charging stations and partnered with international giants like Volkswagen and bp pulse. Currently, the charging network covers Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and 27 European countries, with a total of 2.07 million charging piles in its network across 31 markets worldwide.

For overseas markets, XPENG believes true globalization is not simply about product replication but systematic innovation based on local needs. With the current global charging infrastructure still underdeveloped, XPENG requires a more convenient and universal energy solution.

XPENG's Kunpeng Super Electric System will increase the pure electric range to 430 km and combined range to 1,400 km. It is set for mass production in the Chinese mainland by the fourth quarter of 2025, delivering an unprecedented travel experience for global users.





With the 2025 XPENG X9 setting new standards for intelligent MPVs and its AI-powered innovation framework defining the next wave of smart mobility, XPENG is positioning itself as a pioneer in reshaping the future of transportation - on the road, in the sky, and across AI-augmented environments. Through bold technological development and collaborative advocacy, XPENG remains committed to its mission of making intelligent mobility accessible, safe, and transformative for all.

Mr He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG said, "No one can stop the tide of progress. AI is evolving rapidly, transforming industries and reshaping the world around us. At XPENG, AI is right at the core of our DNA. The AI Tech Tree upgrade to our strategy doubles down our strengths in AI, energy solutions and embodied intelligence. By integrating these, we aim to build a future ecosystem of smart EVs, humanoid robots and flying cars. This will define the next decade of XPENG's innovation and, importantly, make the future of mobility accessible to all."

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. XPENG’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

