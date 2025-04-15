TSI Releases New Sound Level Meter for Game-Changing TSI OmniTrak™ Solution

Shoreview, MN, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoreview, MN – TSI Incorporated, a global leader in data-driven solutions, is proud to announce the further expansion of the TSI OmniTrak™ Solution – a game-changer in the areas of occupational and industrial hygiene investigation surveys, and indoor air quality (IAQ) assessments. This ecosystem – comprised of a handheld device, interchangeable modules and reporting software—now has a sound level meter (SLM) Class 2 module, ideal for workplace noise measurement and reporting.

Say goodbye to measuring multiple parameters with separate instruments. With the TSI OmniTrak™ Solution, you can choose to measure particulate matter (PM), volatile organic compounds (VOC), PM + VOC (ppm), ozone, chlorine, formaldehyde, ammonia, VOC-PID (photo ionization detector) (ppb), carbon monoxide, and now –noise--all with a single device. Modules connect wirelessly to the handheld Smart Station and do not have to be physically connected to take measurements. In fact, you can connect multiple modules to the same Smart Station at the same time, collecting data from multiple points around the room simultaneously. Once you’ve collected your data, TSI Link™ Software makes it easy to manage your data and generate reports.

“The addition of the sound level meter module to the TSI OmniTrak™ Solution platform will help give industrial hygienists and safety managers a more comprehensive view of hazards in the workplace,” said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at TSI Incorporated. “By continuing to grow the TSI OmniTrak™ offering, we can better support professionals across diverse industries in collecting and analyzing the data they need to perform their work more efficiently and effectively.”

Users can easily manage and analyze data from the sound level meter Class 2 module with TSI Link™ Report Creator, in the same way as all other TSI OmniTrak™ modules. Receive automated custom reports in Microsoft Excel® Software with just a few clicks, and access a variety of workbooks for quick and simplified analysis of your environment. With Report Creator, users have access to tools for A-B comparisons, correlations analysis, trend analysis, noise exposure, hearing protection selection, inhalation exposure, spatial analysis and more.

This is not the first expansion of the TSI OmniTrak™ Solution, and it certainly will not be the last. TSI is committed to growing the module offerings and software capabilities and has an exciting lineup for the future.

For more information, please visit tsi.com/OmniTrak.

About TSI Incorporated

Around the globe, TSI provides a comprehensive range of solutions with unparalleled reliability and accuracy necessary to accomplish your goals. From workflow management, software services and measurement instrumentation, our complete suite of solutions are tailored to help you make informed, data-driven decisions to get your job done.

For more information on TSI Incorporated, visit our website: www.tsi.com, check out our page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TSIIncorporated, or follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/TSIIncorporated.

