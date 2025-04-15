POPULUS Health Technologies Names Edith Hodkinson Chief Strategy Officer and Kim Levy VP of Marketing

PRINCETON, N.J., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POPULUS Health Technologies today announced that Edith Hodkinson has joined as Chief Strategy Officer. Edith brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry leading digital innovation and optimizing strategy to accelerate business performance and shareholder value, most recently as Head of IQVIA Digital Commercial Strategy. Throughout her career in digital healthcare leadership, Edith has built and transformed teams, developed new product offerings and has been a driving force within the rapidly evolving healthcare technology market.

“Edith’s deep experience and strategic mindset will help lead us into our next phase of dynamic growth,” said Paul Theisen, CEO of POPULUS Health Technologies. “Her track record of innovation, execution, operational excellence and developing effective teams will bolster our ongoing efforts. I’ve known Edith for over 10 years and watched her succeed in multiple roles. It’s very gratifying to have her make the leap to join our expanding Populus team.”

“I am excited to join the incredible team at Populus to focus on bringing innovative, customer-centric solutions to market,” said Edith. “While I have leadership experience in both large and small healthcare organizations, I am thrilled to be returning to my point-of-care roots in an entrepreneurial environment with this team who are transforming HCP and patient engagement to deliver better patient outcomes.”

Also joining the Populus team is Kim Levy in the role of VP of Marketing. Kim will report to Edith and will be a key collaborator as the company expands its profile in the industry. Kim’s experience as a strategist and marketer for both Epocrates and Doximity coupled with her wide-ranging experience in Pharma and Health Systems will complement Edith’s strengths and optimize strategy implementation.

“I’ve had the privilege of getting to know the team for a few months ahead of Edith’s arrival,” said Kim. “I really enjoy the ‘building’ phase of a company’s lifecycle, and we couldn’t have joined a more exceptional team of professionals.”

About POPULUS Health Technologies

Based in Princeton, NJ, POPULUS was founded in 2019 by veteran healthcare marketing executives. The company was the first to offer brands a digital marketing platform connecting virtual care patients with pharmaceutical brand initiatives. POPULUS’ expanded offering now leads the industry in messaging, awareness and conversion programs across both Professional and Patient clinical environments.