New Toll Brothers 55+ Community Coming Soon to Sellersville, Pennsylvania

SELLERSVILLE, Pa., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest 55+ active-adult community, Regency at Rockhill Ridge , is coming soon to Sellersville, Pennsylvania. This sophisticated community will feature 72 new townhomes designed with modern, open floor plans and first-floor primary bedroom suites. Site work is currently underway at 2 Oakwood Lane in Sellersville, and sales are anticipated to begin in early fall 2025.

Regency at Rockhill Ridge offers an intimate community setting with onsite amenities, including walking trails and a bocce court. Homeowners will enjoy low-maintenance living with lawn maintenance and snow removal provided. The beautifully designed townhomes feature 2 bedrooms, including a first-floor primary bedroom suite, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, a home office on the second floor, and 2-car garages. Homes will be priced from the upper $500,000s.





“We are excited to bring Regency at Rockhill Ridge to the vibrant Sellersville area,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. “This community is designed to offer active adults a luxurious, low-maintenance lifestyle with the quality and craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known.”

Residents will appreciate the convenience of being close to a plethora of shopping and dining options while enjoying the tranquility of a rural setting. The community's prime location along the Pennsylvania Route 309 corridor also provides easy access to major highways, including the Pennsylvania Turnpike, for convenient travel.

Regency at Rockhill Ridge will have quick move-in homes available for every timeline, with move-in dates starting in early 2026. The homes in this community will include Designer Appointed Features, a curated ensemble of fixtures and finishes that beautifully complement the home and are selected by talented design professionals. In select quick move-in homes, customers may still be able to add personalized design selections from the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

For more information and to join the interest list for Regency at Rockhill Ridge, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b4300b1-cdfc-480a-b881-f3fe586c7212

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)