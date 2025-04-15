Xavier AI Launches the World’s First AI Strategy Consultant

Wilmington, Delaware, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xavier AI launches the first AI strategy consultant that provides clear, actionable business knowledge as presentation-ready slides. Designed for strategy, management, and marketing teams, the platform brings elite consultancy tools—once exclusive to firms like McKinsey—to businesses at a fraction of the cost.

Xavier AI can benchmark a company’s performance against competitors, estimate market sizes for new ventures, or build financial models in minutes. Beyond models like DeepSeek, Xavier leverages a proprietary reasoning engine developed in partnership with Professor Philip Parker, an INSEAD AI/ML pioneer with over 25 years of experience in Generative Data.

Xavier AI’s specialized agentic workflows tap into relevant industry databases, news, public financials, and internal documents. Mimicking the granular behaviors of strategy consultants, a state-of-the-art Dynamic Multi-Method Generation (DMG) model grounds its answers on real, identifiable sources, avoiding the chances of hallucination and ensuring the high quality of the content created.

Early adopters, including a major international bank with 50,000 employees, are already leveraging Xavier AI to refine their strategic planning and sales approach. The platform’s ability to turn complex data into concise, usable insights makes it a valuable tool for decision-making. Xavier AI’s Actions enable users to launch new activities immediately in Slack, SAP, Salesforce, and others.

“For 99% of businesses, hiring McKinsey was never an option, which puts them at a disadvantage,” said Joao Filipe, CEO and Co-founder of Xavier AI and a former McKinsey Consultant. “Xavier AI is capable of creating multiple high-quality strategies and overviews in seconds, faster than any human can achieve, at a fraction of the cost. This is a real step forward for how businesses operate.”

About Xavier AI

Xavier AI is the world’s first AI strategy consultant, built to provide businesses with expert-level insights at scale. Founded by former consultant Joao Filipe, AI pioneer Phil Parker (INSEAD), and private Silicon Valley investors, the platform merges advanced technology with deep expertise to meet the needs of strategy, management, and marketing teams globally. Beyond leveraging advanced language AI models, Xavier AI has created a proprietary reasoning engine that delivers practical solutions—such as competitor analysis, market sizing, and financial modeling—to companies previously priced out of top-tier consulting. With a mission to democratize strategic decision-making, Xavier AI serves clients ranging from startups to large enterprises, including early adopters like a leading international bank. For more information, please visit https://www.xavier.ai/