Wireless Industry Veteran Ryan Sullivan Joins Inseego as Senior Vice President of Carrier Product Management

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in wireless broadband, 5G mobile, and fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today announced the appointment of Ryan Sullivan as Senior Vice President of Carrier Product Management. With over two decades of experience in wireless and telecommunications, Mr. Sullivan brings a wealth of expertise in product development and engineering, as well as extensive experience in building strategic alignment with service provider needs. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing Inseego’s carrier-focused product portfolio and accelerating innovation in mobile broadband and enterprise FWA solutions.

Prior to joining Inseego, Mr. Sullivan led Product Engineering and Development for T-Mobile, where he oversaw global product roadmaps for connected devices such as smartphones, IoT solutions, home internet devices, and tablets. His proven track record in aligning product innovation with carrier requirements uniquely positions him to strengthen Inseego’s relationships with service providers and drive growth through tailored solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to the team during this transformative period for Inseego,” said Dave Markland, Chief Product Officer of Inseego. “His deep understanding of carrier dynamics and ability to deliver innovative solutions that meet advanced network demands will be pivotal as we continue to lead in the 5G connectivity space.”

As Senior Vice President of Carrier Product Management, Mr. Sullivan will oversee:

The development of Inseego’s carrier-specific portfolio to meet evolving service provider needs as Inseego deploys 5G-Advanced products and continues to innovate into the 6G era.

The strategic alignment of product roadmaps, addressing emerging market trends and carrier network advancements, positioning Inseego as the partner of choice for mobile network operators and enterprise channel partners.

The ongoing evolution of Inseego’s mobile broadband and enterprise FWA solutions as Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities are introduced to transform wireless traffic prioritization.



“I’m honored to join Inseego at such an exciting time for the industry,” said Ryan Sullivan, Inseego’s SVP of Carrier Product Management. “This role allows me to leverage my experience and industry relationships to deliver innovative solutions that align with the needs of our carrier partners. Together, we’re poised to shape the future of connectivity and drive market transformation.”

Sullivan’s appointment underscores Inseego’s commitment to innovation and strategic execution in wireless broadband and FWA technology. His leadership will ensure that Inseego continues to deliver value-driven solutions for service providers while maintaining its position as a market leader in 5G connectivity across multiple industries.

