Protara Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Leonardo Viana Nicacio, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Leonardo Viana Nicacio, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Nicacio brings to Protara nearly 20 years of broad oncology, drug development, regulatory and commercial experience across leading biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Nicacio to the Protara team,” said Jesse Shefferman, Chief Executive Officer of Protara Therapeutics. “As a proven leader with deep expertise spanning all stages of drug development, his guidance and insight will be invaluable as we advance our therapeutic candidates for patients impacted by some of the most underserved cancers and rare diseases.”

Dr. Nicacio most recently served as Head of Clinical Development and Global Medical Affairs at Stemline Therapeutics, a subsidiary of the Menarini Group, where he was responsible for establishing and executing the company’s global solid tumor development and medical affairs strategies. Prior to joining Stemline in early 2024, Dr. Nicacio held positions of increasing responsibility at Seagen (acquired by Pfizer in December 2023), most recently serving as Vice President, Clinical Development. In this role, he oversaw development programs across bladder, breast, gynecologic, lung, head and neck and colorectal cancers.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Nicacio served as Senior Global Medical Lead, Global Medical Affairs at AstraZeneca, where he led medical affairs strategy and clinical trial enrollment initiatives for durvalumab in bladder cancer, directed launch-readiness activities for its first regulatory approval and was an integral member of the regulatory submission team. Before joining AstraZeneca, Dr. Nicacio held oncology leadership roles at Flatiron Health, where he helped build the first health technology platform focused on organizing real-world oncology data, as well as roles at Sanofi and YM Biosciences.

“Protara’s pipeline holds significant potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients with cancer and rare diseases,” said Dr. Nicacio. “With several important milestones anticipated throughout the months ahead, including the presentation of interim data in the ADVANCED-2 clinical trial of TARA-002 in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer later this month, it is a privilege to be joining the company at such an exciting time in its journey. I look forward to contributing to Protara’s mission to deliver transformative therapies for areas of high unmet need.”

Dr. Nicacio earned his Medical Degree from Faculdade de Ciencias Medicas de Minas Gerais and completed a molecular biology research fellowship at New York Blood Center. He is board-certified in internal medicine and medical oncology, has an extensive publication record in top medical journals and is an active member of both the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the European Society of Medical Oncology.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead candidate, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy in development for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and lymphatic malformations (LMs). The Company is evaluating TARA-002 in an ongoing Phase 2 trial in NMIBC patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) who are unresponsive or naïve to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), as well as a Phase 2 trial in pediatric patients with LMs. Additionally, Protara is developing IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement for patients on parenteral nutrition who are otherwise unable to meet their choline needs via oral or enteral routes. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) Notice

In connection with the commencement of his employment, Dr. Nicacio was awarded an inducement grant, pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, of an option to purchase 150,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price equal to $4.17, Protara’s closing trading price on April 15, 2025, and a restricted stock unit (RSU) award in respect of 50,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. Such option will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the subsequent 36 months of continuous service thereafter. The RSUs shall vest in equal installments on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date. Protara’s Board of Directors approved the award as an inducement material to Dr. Nicacio’s employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

