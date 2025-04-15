LPL Financial Announces Promotion of Five Executives to New Managing Director Roles

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), today announced that five of its executives have been promoted into new Managing Director roles. Christa Carone, Gary Carrai, Brett Goodman, Scott Posner and Brent Simonich have been elevated from Executive Vice President positions and will become Managing Directors at the firm.

These roles represent a new management level for the firm and demonstrate an acknowledgement of the broadening scope and impact of the firm’s leaders in a variety of functions. Current Managing Directors Althea Brown, Marc Cohen, Matthew Enyedi, Greg Gates and Aneri Jambusaria will become Group Managing Directors and will continue in their roles on LPL’s Management Committee alongside CEO Rich Steinmeier and President and CFO Matt Audette.

“LPL is a firm that attracts the best talent in the industry. As the firm grows, the scope and impact of our executive management team grows along with it, offering an opportunity to empower more of our incredible leaders to guide the firm’s strategic direction and champion the culture we aspire to uphold” said LPL Financial CEO Rich Steinmeier. “Each of these exceptional leaders embodies our corporate values and has demonstrated influence across the firm and the broader industry in their respective areas of expertise. We are thrilled to elevate and expand the leadership of LPL in alignment with our vision to be the best firm in wealth management.”

Promoted Executives

Christa Carone, Managing Director, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer

As Chief Marketing and Communication Officer for LPL, Christa Carone is responsible for leading the firm’s brand and growth marketing initiatives, digital content experiences, and communication strategies across all audiences. Prior to joining LPL, she held marketing leadership roles at a variety of companies including Fidelity Investments and Xerox.

Gary Carrai, Managing Director, Chief Product Officer

Gary Carrai leads LPL’s technology product teams. He is responsible for driving the design and delivery of the operating platform used by all advisor and institutional clients. Gary has held several leadership roles at LPL, including leading advisor business lines, and divisions within the wealth management solutions team.

Brett Goodman, Managing Director, Corporate Development, Treasury, and Investor Relations

Brett Goodman leads the firm’s M&A strategy and execution, serves as LPL's treasurer, and oversees the firm's engagement with shareholders. Prior to LPL, Brett served as a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and Chief Development Officer at E*TRADE.

Scott Posner, Managing Director, Business Development

Scott Posner leads Business Development for LPL and is responsible for organic growth initiatives across the firm including advisor recruiting, institutional sales, external liquidity and succession, and business transitions. He has been instrumental in evolving the firm’s recruiting team and structure and for delivering extraordinary results. Prior to joining LPL, Scott was a partner in business services at IBM and held leadership roles at BNY Mellon.

Brent Simonich, Managing Director, Chief Risk Officer, Head of Business Operations

Brent Simonich leads LPL’s Risk, Compliance, Operations and Transformation teams and has a proven track record of establishing strong governance programs, delivering outcomes and creating scale. Prior to joining LPL, Brent served as executive vice president and chief risk officer at E*TRADE.

Managing Directors were elevated following a robust formal evaluation process. Going forward, LPL will continue to review candidates for Managing Director roles as part of an annual development and advancement process.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “ Investor Relations ” or “ Press Releases ” section of our website.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(402) 740-2047

Tracking #: 725567