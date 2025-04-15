Paul Mueller Company Announces Second Expansion to Its Components Products Facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) announces a $17.9 million, 20,000-square-foot expansion to its Components Products facility. This expansion increases the capacity for producing tank heads, cones, and shells. It will also allow the production of thicker materials to access new markets.

This is the second expansion to the Components Products facility following the addition of 11,000 square feet announced in November 2023.

The Component Products projects are in addition to the current construction of a 100,000-square-foot building announced in July 2024. The new building is designed for the modular construction of large pharmaceutical and processing equipment and product development. It is expected to be completed in early 2026.

The focus on “Creating Quality for Life” for coworkers, customers, and communities remains a driving force behind these expansions. The construction projects will create substantial gains through advanced manufacturing technologies, the development of new markets and product offerings, and enhanced amenities to ensure employee comfort. They also support current and future coworkers’ opportunities for career development and highlight local investment within Springfield and beyond.

Paul Mueller Company, headquartered in Springfield, MO, has manufacturing and sales operations in Iowa, the Netherlands, and Vietnam. Its employees build innovative processing equipment worldwide for dairy farms, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical facilities. To learn more, visit http://www.paulmueller.com .

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | 417-575-9000

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | paulmueller.com