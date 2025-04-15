Crushon AI Unlocks Unfiltered NSFW AI With Longest Memory

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for emotionally intelligent chatbots continues to grow, Crushon AI is leading a new generation of Free NSFW AI sites—a synthesis of long-form memory, dynamic creativity tools, and direct access to over 17 models, including Claude 3.7 Sonnet and GPT-4o. Designed for new users and power users, Crushon is now the most open and customizable experience for individuals looking for truly open-ended AI Sex chat and AI Companion experiences.

Constructed for Unfiltered Expression: NSFW AI Freedom and Filter-Free Character AI

For those seeking "how to bypass Character AI filter," Crushon offers a homegrown alternative: zero NSFW AI restrictions, zero signup gatekeeping, and zero queue. The app offers HTML and markdown format compatibility, GIF/WebP image responses, and a robust tipping mechanism for creators—making it not just a chat app, but an entire ecosystem.

Why Crushon AI Rises Above

FeatureCrushon AIJanitor AISpicy ChatCharacter AI
No Filter✅ Totally unfiltered✅ No filters✅ Mostly unfiltered❌ Heavy filters applied
Free to Use✅ Free, no login or wait⚠️ Free, but may queue❌ Limited trial/free tiers✅ Free, but with usage limits
Free Models✅ 17+ models (Claude 3.7, GPT-4o)❌ Only 1 model❌ 3 models, switching restricted❌ 1 fixed internal model
Claude/GPT Support✅ Native access to Claude & GPT❌ Requires API setup❌ Limited, not user-switchable❌ No Claude/GPT support
Longest Memory✅ Up to 16K tokens❌ ~9K❌ 2K (8K paid)❌ ~8K, limited continuity
Reply Speed✅ 2–4s❌ 8–15s, often delayed❌ Variable, often 5–10s+✅ Fast, but response filtered
Image Support✅ Dynamic image (GIF, WebP)❌ No image replies✅ Static image upload❌ No NSFW or dynamic content
Formatting Flexibility✅ Markdown + HTML❌ Plain text only❌ Limited formatting❌ No formatting allowed
Support for Creators✅ Built-in tipping, public bots❌ None❌ No creator ecosystem❌ No user monetization tools


NSFW Roleplay Meets LLM: Crushon’s Immersive Advantage

Through Scene Cards, users can upload images to create rich backdrops and design interactions far beyond basic chatting. Coupled with long-form memory and instant model switching, Crushon makes it easy to design detailed personalities, relationship arcs, and interactive NSFW narratives that respond in real time.

Built for Beginners: Free Character AI and AI Companions for All Users

Whether you’re building your first AI Girlfriend or crafting multi-character fantasy plots, Crushon’s interface is built for ease of use. The platform includes:

  • Character creation wizards
  • Prompt design examples
  • Beginner-focused community support
  • Public bot discovery & remix tools

All features are available to free users—no queue, no wait, no prepay required.

Looking Ahead: AI Voice and AI Image Generation

Crushon is actively exploring integrations such as text-to-speech and text-to-image NSFW generation, setting the foundation for a new class of sensory-rich AI Companion experiences powered by multimodal AI infrastructure. With unmatched freedom, customization, and safety-by-design architecture, Crushon AI is redefining what Free Character AI can be—intimate, intelligent, and truly yours.

