Policy Earthquake: Supreme Court Ruling Reignites Debate Over America’s Untapped Natural Reserves

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A quiet legal shift could have seismic consequences for the U.S. economy and national policy. According to Jim Rickards, former advisor to the CIA and U.S. Treasury, the Supreme Court’s recent dismantling of the Chevron Doctrine may allow long-dormant American resources to be reactivated—redefining everything from energy to infrastructure for the next generation.

“Now… for the first time in half a century – we can go get [these resources]!” says Rickards.

At the center of this unfolding story is what Rickards describes as a federally controlled endowment of critical materials —minerals, metals, and raw assets held beneath public lands for over a century, locked away by regulatory overreach and environmental restrictions.

“We have all these essential materials right under our feet… [but] the United States is the only nation in the world that locks them up,” says a former Department of the Interior insider, cited in Rickards’ briefing.

A Legal Doctrine That Blocked Progress

Since 1984, the Chevron Doctrine empowered federal agencies to broadly interpret and enforce environmental and land-use regulations. Critics long argued it created a “fourth branch” of government —unaccountable and hostile to economic development.

“It essentially gave so-called government experts ‘kill shot’ power,” Rickards explains.

With the doctrine now struck down by the Court, Rickards says this power has been returned to the judicial system—and to the people.

What’s at Stake: $150 Trillion in National Value

Rickards cites an obscure but enduring legal framework from the 42nd Congress that, according to him, seeded what he calls a “national trust” that has quietly grown in value over generations.

“It’s been this big secret for years,” he says. “The estimated size of this fund has grown and grown… to the point where its raw value sits near $150 trillion and counting.”

This figure, he notes, is based on physical resource estimates—not cash reserves or financial speculation. The potential includes massive deposits of copper, lithium, and rare earth elements critical to modern technology and national security.

“It’s enough to take a 100% stake in every company listed on the NASDAQ,” Rickards says. “And buy every private home in the United States.”

A Return to Resource-Backed Strength

For Rickards, this is more than economics—it’s a national reset.

“We are entering a new era,” he says.

He points to a movement away from dependency on foreign production and toward a homegrown foundation of energy and materials—a return to the “American System” once championed by presidents from Washington to Eisenhower.

“It’s time for the United States to return to the system that made us richer and more powerful than ever before.” – President Donald J. Trump

“They have deprived us of OUR Birthright,” Rickards adds.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to multiple U.S. intelligence and financial agencies. He has consulted on geopolitical strategy for the Pentagon, and advised U.S. Treasury officials during financial crises. Rickards is the author of several New York Times bestselling books and is widely recognized for his insights into the intersection of law, economics, and national security.