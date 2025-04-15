Fatima Rifai Expands Functional Diet Supplement Business Amid Lebanon’s Economic Crisis





Photo Courtesy of Diet By Tam

BEIRUT, Lebanon, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diet by Tam , a health and wellness company based in Beirut, has announced the expansion of its functional supplement range with the introduction of five new products. The brand, founded by functional medicine dietitian Fatima Rifai, continues to focus on personalized nutrition using data-driven health assessments to inform product development.

The newly added supplements include an updated collagen formula, magnesium, hair supplement, appetite control natural supplement, and sleep-enhancing supplement. Each item in the expanded line is designed to support specific areas of health, including musculoskeletal function, nutrient deficiencies, and metabolic balance.

Rifai is focused on enhancing the overall lifestyle of its clients. The fun and creative packaging reinforces the idea that these supplements are not medications, but rather tools for improving well-being. The goal is to promote health as a way to elevate everyday life—not just to treat illness.

Diet by Tam ’s approach is based on the use of diagnostic tools that measure markers such as vitamin and mineral levels, inflammation, and organ performance. These tools provide a baseline that helps guide personalized supplement recommendations, aligning with broader trends in functional medicine that prioritize individualized care.

The collagen product, one of the brand’s core offerings, was developed to align with general recommendations for supporting connective tissue and structural health. The magnesium supplement targets known dietary gaps in magnesium intake, which is a common concern globally and regionally. Meanwhile, the hair-support formula includes patented compounds that have been studied for their role in maintaining hair strength and vitality.

Since its launch, Diet by Tam has steadily increased its presence in the Lebanese market, responding to demand for health products that are both personalized and grounded in scientific methodology. The company reports that interest has remained consistent despite broader economic and logistical challenges facing many businesses in the region.

All supplements are manufactured in facilities that follow Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and are distributed locally through approved retail and direct channels.

Diet by Tam’s continued growth highlights a shift in consumer preferences toward more targeted and assessment-based health solutions. The company plans to continue expanding its range based on emerging health trends and the evolving needs of its client base.

About Diet By Tam

Diet by Tam is a Lebanese supplements company founded by Fatima Rifai. It specializes in science-driven, personalized nutritional solutions. Using advanced testing technology to create targeted formulations, the company has quickly established itself as a leader in the Middle Eastern health and wellness industry. It is known for developing effective supplements that address specific health needs with exceptional results.

Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Fatima Rifai

Organization / Company: Diet By Tam

Company website: https://dietbytam.com/

Contact Email Address: info@dietbytam.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e80efbc-512f-41e4-afa3-91ef21eab578