Raw Garden Launches Blockbuster Deals for 4/20 Across California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raw Garden , the leader in clean and green California cannabis, is celebrating 4/20 with a series of exciting events and promotions across the state. Known for commitment to purity and sustainability, Raw Garden offers 100% pure cannabis oil and terpenes, free from junk like additives and pesticides.​

4/20: Deals, Product Demos, & a Block Party

This year, Raw Garden is doubling down on its California roots and community connections with a massive 4/20 activation across the state. Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Up to 60% Off Statewide

In-Store Demos Across California – Check Out the Sprout™ All-in-One Device

Brand ambassadors will be activating over 32 store locations, providing live product demos, educational insights, and customer engagement. Check out Raw Garden's Events page for updates.



Retailers include top cannabis stores in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Diego, and more.

Be sure to check out Raw Garden's new Sprout™ All-in-One device. Check out the list of stores carrying Sprout™ to find a store nearby.



4/20 Block Party with Elevate Lompoc

Raw Garden is co-hosting a community-centered block party in Old Town Lompoc with local dispensary Elevate.



Event highlights include:

Live music performances Food trucks and vendor pop-ups Exclusive 4/20 pricing (up to 40% off Raw Garden) A celebration of local culture and California cannabis



Collaboration with Jeremy Dean

This 4/20 Raw Garden is also launching a new shop for merchandise called Raw Garden Supply featuring a collaboration with streetwear legend Jeremy Dean – the graphic mastermind behind tees for legendary musicians: Dead & Co., the Rolling Stones, John Mayer, Weezer, and more. This limited line of apparel celebrates 420 and the connection between cannabis and music culture.

About Raw Garden:

Raw Garden, a brand of Central Coast Agriculture, Inc., is renowned for its dedication to producing the purest, highest quality cannabis on the market free from additives and harsh chemicals. From cultivation to extraction, Raw Garden prioritizes clean product, sustainable practices and cutting-edge technology. Raw Garden's commitment to transparency and rigorous testing aligns with the need for increased regulation and consumer protection in the cannabis industry. By focusing on producing clean and fresh cannabis in the most responsible way, Raw Garden has established itself as a leader in California's cannabis market.

