Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. May 27, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Actinium " or the "Company") (NYSE: ATNM) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between October 31, 2022 to August 2, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Capri investors have until May 27, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) data from the Company’s Phase 3 SIERRA trial was unlikely to meet the FDA’s criteria for acceptance and approval of its Biologics License Application (BLA) for the targeted radiotherapy, Iomab-B; (2) the supplemental analyses—including long-term follow-up data that purported to show a trend toward improved Overall Survival—submitted to the FDA in an effort to address the SIERRA trial’s weak OS results were similarly unlikely to meet the FDA’s standards for approval; (3) as a result, the FDA was likely to refuse to review the Iomab-B BLA or, even if reviewed, was unlikely to approve it in its current form; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ positive statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and future prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising