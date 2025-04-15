K9 Experts LLC Celebrates Over 15 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Excellent Canine Care

Warren, New Jersey, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K9 Experts LLC, a premier dog daycare, boarding, and training facility, proudly celebrates its 16th anniversary of providing top-tier canine care. Founded by Jose Menendez, an immigrant entrepreneur with an immense love for dogs, the company has grown from a small dog-walking service into a full-fledged pet care business serving hundreds of clients across New Jersey.



Dogs of K9 Experts LLC.





Since its establishment in 2009, K9 Experts has earned a reputation for creating a safe, clean, and stimulating environment for dogs. It offers daycare services, overnight boarding, and professional training programs. Distinguishing itself from traditional boarding facilities, it remains kennel-free, ensuring all furry companions enjoy a comfortable, home-like atmosphere.

K9 Experts’ training programs are highly personalized, offering one-on-one sessions, daycare-and-train packages, and board-and-train programs that cater to dogs of all temperaments and skill levels. The company also benefits those seeking convenient door-to-door pet transportation. The majority of its clients rely on K9 Experts to pick up and return their pets. Through real-time notifications via text or their mobile app, owners are informed every step of the way.

The New Jersey-based company’s story is intertwined with its founder’s journey. Menendez didn’t have specific plans for his future upon arriving in the United States from his home country. A chance visit to a dog daycare changed everything. He managed to get hired on the spot despite his limited English skills and found himself learning more about the business and the industry.

Menendez expanded his services in the following years, eventually acquiring a daycare facility and building a loyal client base. After undergoing multiple hardships, from his spouse’s passing to navigating debt, the entrepreneur persevered and started fresh with a new location and a renewed vision.

“When I first walked into a dog daycare decades ago, I never imagined it would lead to this. Every challenge along the way has been an opportunity to grow, and the trust our clients place in us keeps pushing us forward. We’re happy to make a difference in the lives of dogs and their families,” says Menendez.

Client experiences attest to K9 Experts’ impact. A long-time customer, whose two Australian Shepherds have been part of the K9 Experts family for a decade, shares: “We’ve trusted Jose and his team for over 10 years, from walking our first Aussie, Gracie, to now providing daycare and boarding for our energetic pup, Maui. Knowing our dogs are in safe hands, coming home happy and well-exercised, gives us peace of mind every time.” Testimonials like this illustrate why the company has thrived for over 15 years.

K9 Experts shares exciting expansion plans. It intends to build a state-of-the-art canine enrichment center featuring swimming pools, agility courses, and interactive play areas. Menendez looks forward to opening multiple locations in the future, each operated by trusted, highly trained staff.

Following its 16th anniversary, K9 Experts invites new clients to experience its exceptional services firsthand. Prospective customers can schedule a meet-and-greet or book a trial session through its mobile app.

