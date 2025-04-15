BYDFi Lists KERNEL/USDT Trading Pair — Trade to Win a Share of the $5,000 Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global crypto exchange BYDFi has officially listed $KERNEL, the governance token of KernelDAO, with spot trading now live for the KERNEL/USDT pair. To mark the launch, BYDFi is offering a $5,000 prize pool—all users who trade KERNEL are eligible to win a share.

Backed by Binance Labs, $KERNEL Leads the Restaking Movement

$KERNEL powers KernelDAO, one of the fastest-growing restaking ecosystems in the DeFi space. Built across major networks including BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Bitcoin, KernelDAO has quickly become a key player in modular security and restaking infrastructure.

KernelDAO’s three core products—Kelp rsETH, Kernel, and Kelp Gain—now boast a total TVL exceeding $2 billion

Over $600 million in TVL secured on BNB Chain alone, making it the chain’s largest security layer

Integrated with 25+ decentralized validation networks (DVNs)

Backed by a $40 million ecosystem fund, supporting 45+ projects with embedded restaking use cases

In 2024, KernelDAO raised $10 million in funding led by Binance Labs, Laser Digital, SCB Limited, and Hypersphere Ventures—further validating its long-term potential.

Market Momentum

$KERNEL is currently trading at $0.271, with 24-hour trading volume reaching $330 million—a 120% surge since launch day, signaling strong market interest and traction.

