Ammonia Market worth $91.95 billion by 2029, at 3.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Ammonia Market size is projected to grow from USD 79.47 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 91.95 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.0%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The ammonia market is predicted to rise steadily throughout the forecast period, owing to ammonia being an essential component in agriculture as a key ingredient fertilizer. Globally as the population is increasing consequently there will be a high demand for higher crop yields, this will increase the demand for ammonia as it boosts the soil productivity. Governments across the globe are investing in greener energy solutions and adopting stricter environmental regulations.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252376175

Browse in-depth TOC on “Ammonia Market”

225 - Market Data Tables

54 – Figures

231 - Pages

List of Key Players in Ammonia Market:

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (US), Yara International ASA (Norway), OCI Global (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Nutrien (Canada).

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Ammonia Market:

Drivers: Rising agricultural demand for ammonia Restraint: Fluctuations in pricing Opportunity: Growing emphasis on low-carbon solutions Challenge: Alternative technologies

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=252376175

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, anhydrous accounts for the largest share of the ammonia market. Textile accounts for the second-largest share of the ammonia market by end-use industry. Europe accounted for the second largest share in the global ammonia market.

The ammonia market is segmented into two types, anhydrous, and aqueous. Anhydrous type of ammonia is projected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its cost-effectiveness and direct application to soil. Anhydrous ammonia is preferred by farmers for large-scale agricultural enterprises. Its utilization is also increasing due to the necessity for efficient farming methods and the growing demand for food. Anhydrous ammonia's demand in the market is being driven by its increasing attention in industrial applications and as a fuel in the shift to clean energy.

Based on sales channels, the ammonia market is segmented into direct and indirect. Large-scale customers including industrial buyers and farmers prefer direct sales to ensure steady, large-scale ammonia supply at competitive rates. Direct communication between producers and consumers promotes operational efficiency through higher customization, higher-quality products, and prompt delivery. Thus, direct sales are anticipated to become significant in the ammonia market.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=252376175

By end-use industry ammonia market is segmented into agriculture, textile, refrigeration, mining, pharmaceutical, and other end-use industries. The agriculture is expected to dominate the ammonia market during the forecast period. The demand for effective farming methods increases with population growth, which increases the need for ammonia for producing fertilizers like urea and ammonium nitrate. Ammonia's use in this industry is further boosted by the government's support for increasing agricultural output and the growing use of advanced farming practices.

Based on region the ammonia market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the ammonia market in 2023. In countries like China, and India, the need to feed a growing population is driving the agricultural sector in Asia Pacific which will further propel the ammonia market. Ammonia production and consumption are also rising because of investments in renewable energy sources, growing chemical manufacturing, and industrial growth in the Asia Pacific. Ammonia is also increasing in Asia Pacific due to its availability of raw materials and lower manufacturing costs

Browse Adjacent Markets Bulk Chemicals & Inorganics Research Reports

Related Reports: