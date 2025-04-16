Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Solaris, Actinium, Bakkt, and Cerevel and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SEI), Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM), Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT), and Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SEI)

Class Period: July 9, 2024 - March 17, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 27, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Mobile Energy Rentals LLC (“MER”) had little to no corporate history in the mobile turbine leasing space; (2) MER did not have a diversified earnings stream; (3) MER’s co-owner was a convicted felon associated with multiple allegations of turbine-related fraud; (4) as a result, Solaris overstated the commercial prospects posed by the Acquisition; (5) Solaris inflated profitability metrics by failing to properly depreciate its turbines; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)

Class Period: October 31, 2022 - August 2, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2025

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Actinium misled the market with claims about the strength of the data it submitted to the FDA in support of its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Iomab-B. Despite the Company’s claims that it could satisfy the FDA’s guidelines for acceptance and approval of the BLA, it would later admit the need for additional clinical trials to support the BLA filing. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Actinium, investors suffered damages.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Class Period: March 25, 2024 - March 17, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) misrepresented the stability and/or diversity of its crypto services revenue; (2) failed to disclose Bakkt’s Crypto services revenue was substantially dependent on a single contract with Webull; (3) misrepresented its ability to maintain key client relationships. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE)

Class Period: October 11, 2023 - August 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2025

The Complaint alleges that Cerevel's Offering documents and other public statements omitted material facts regarding AbbVie's interest in acquiring Cerevel at a price well in excess of the $22.81 per share Offering price, artificially deflating Cerevel's stock price until the merger was announced. Moreover, Specifically, the Complaint alleges that: (1) Cerevel's controlling shareholder, Bain, acquired Cerevel shares from the October Offering at an artificially depressed price while allegedly in possession of material nonpublic information regarding AbbVie's interest; (2) On December 6, 2023 (less than two months after the October Offering), Cerevel publicly announced that AbbVie agreed to acquire Cerevel for $45 per share and that the merger allowed Bain to receive a windfall of more than $120 million on the shares it acquired at the artificially depressed Offering price.

The Action also seeks to recover damages on behalf of investors that held shares as of the January 8, 2024 Record Date and were damaged as a result of Defendants' allegedly false and misleading statements and omissions of material facts in Cerevel's January 18, 2024 Proxy statement (the "Proxy"). Among other things, the Complaint alleges the Proxy misled investors regarding the true nature and timing of AbbVie's interest in Cerevel.

