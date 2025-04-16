QREM Unveils AI Smart Mattress, Powered by Proprietary “Ekaggata Algorithm” to Advance Personalized Sleep Technology

SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QREM, a Shenzhen-based sleep tech company, has launched its AI-driven smart mattress in Mar 2025, aiming to set a new standard in personalized sleep solutions. Developed over three years with more than 2,000 human trials and 50 algorithmic variables, the QREM AI Smart Mattress introduces its proprietary “Ekaggata Algorithm,” offering real-time, precision sleep adaptation based on individual body data and sleep behaviors.





A Smarter Response to Modern Sleep Needs

QREM was founded in 2022 by Tony Cheng, who saw early on that traditional mattresses were no longer meeting the personalized needs of modern consumers. With wearable sleep tech booming, Tony envisioned a product that could go beyond data tracking — one that actively adjusts to the user in real time. He aims to create a fully responsive mattress that aligns with the body’s natural form, reduces muscle strain, and enhances sleep quality through adaptive support.

AI-Powered Personalization: How It Works

The term “Ekaggata,” derived from Buddhist meditation practices, signifies a state of focused tranquility. At the core of the QREM mattress is the Ekaggata Algorithm, creating a harmonious sleep environment through four key functions: user modeling, sensory data collection, real-time adjustment, and silent operation.

Personalized Body Modeling

Upon initial setup, users input 36 personal attributes, including body measurements, sleep preferences, and habits. Within 10 seconds, the system generates a personalized body assessment report. This rapid modeling allows the mattress to tailor support to each individual’s unique physique and sleep behavior.

Advanced Sensing Technology

Equipped with 2,048 high-density flexible sensors, the mattress continuously monitors sleep posture, body zones, and contours. Additionally, integrated biometric sensors track vital signs and movements throughout the night. This real-time data collection enables the system to adapt dynamically to the user’s needs.

Precision Zoned Adjustment

The mattress features 24 independently controlled micro-adjustment zones, targeting seven major muscle groups: head, shoulders, back, upper and lower lumbar regions, hips, and legs. Notably, QREM’s design includes a head adjustment zone capable of elevating between 0 to 5 cm, accommodating various body types and sleeping positions to maintain spinal alignment and relieve pressure.

Dual-Zone Comfort and Ultra-Quiet Operation

Each side of the mattress operates independently, allowing two users to enjoy personalized support without compromise and interference. The system’s millisecond-level response time ensures seamless adjustments, while maintaining an ultra-low noise level of just 30 decibels, quieter than a whisper. Radiation output is lower than that of a standard smartphone, and a built-in nightlight at the foot of the bed provides gentle illumination without disrupting sleep.

Continuous Improvement through OTA Updates

Designed for ongoing enhancement, the QREM smart mattress supports over-the-air (OTA) updates. Upcoming features include expanded posture-adaptive modes, personalized feedback, and specialized programs for muscle recovery, lumbar relief, and zero-gravity relaxation.

QREM holds 25 patents across China and the United States, with 13 more pending approval, reflecting its commitment to innovation in the sleep tech space.

QREM Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact: Jennifer Zhang

Email: service@qrem.co

Website: www.qremsleep.com

Phone: +86 153 2387 7034

Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce3d0538-30db-4d22-9256-2d810f934d1c