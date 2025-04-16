Charles & Faust Launches its First Roast, The Southside Select, Reviving a New Jersey Diner Classic

Cherry Hill, NJ, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles & Faust, a new online legacy coffee brand, is proud to announce the release of its inaugural product: The Southside Select, a medium roast ground coffee inspired by New Jersey’s rich diner culture and the enduring spirit of the American workforce. The launch marks the brand’s entry into the US specialty coffee market, with online orders now available nationwide.





The Southside Select was developed using a revived family recipe that dates back to the 1990s, reflecting the authentic flavor, feel, and familiarity of traditional diner-style coffee served throughout the region. Though the diner itself shuttered in the early 2000s, its legacy lives on through this inaugural roast. Southside Select delivers a balanced cup with a rich body and clean finish, crafted to preserve a moment in American food culture and honor the resilience of workers who appreciate the everyday ritual of a dependable, satisfying brew.

“The idea behind The Southside Select was simple: reintroduce a classic flavor profile rooted in tradition,” said RJ Charles Taylor, the Founder of Charles & Faust. “What we have is not flashy – it’s dependable, comforting, and familiar. That’s the kind of coffee we believe still matters.”

Mission Centered on Honoring Everyday Work

The brand’s mission is as much about the story as it is about substance. Its foundation lies in honoring both personal legacy and collective identity. Every roast is designed as a tribute to a segment of the American workforce.

The Southside Select recognizes the value of service work, the kind done on feet, on shifts, behind counters, and under pressure. By focusing on this often-overlooked segment, the company aims to reframe the coffee experience as a gesture of respect and recognition.

It makes a point to highlight the overlooked intersection between coffee and labor. While coffee is a staple for countless professions, it is often branded and marketed toward leisure or luxury. Charles & Faust flips that narrative – placing the American worker at the center of the coffee story.

“Coffee has long been the fuel for the working class. Our coffee is made for the people who’ve earned it – the ones showing up before sunrise, working through weekends, and putting in the kind of effort that rarely gets the spotlight,” added Taylor. “We’re not trying to reinvent coffee culture. We’re preserving and honoring a piece of it, one that’s rooted in grit, community, and consistency. It’s about offering something familiar, dependable, and made with intention, just like the people it’s meant for.”





Future Product Plans

The company intentionally launched with just one product to ensure every detail meets their standards. This focus on doing one thing well reflects the brand’s broader ethos: take pride in the work, no shortcuts.

As the company looks ahead, Charles & Faust plans to expand its lineup with future roasts that remain true to its founding values. Each upcoming blend will be developed with the same attention to detail and narrative depth as The Southside Select, crafted to honor the people and professions that inspire them. In doing so, the brand seeks to build a collection of coffee blends that are grounded in authenticity, shaped by legacy, and committed to quality without compromise.

The Southside Select is currently available in 12 oz bags and is exclusively available through the company’s website. To learn more about the brand and its offerings, please visit https://charlesandfaust.com/.

About Charles & Faust

Charles & Faust is an independent coffee brand committed to preserving the American

coffee experience through every cup. The company was founded to fulfill a shared dream between two lifelong friends, one of whom passed away before the vision could be realized. Carrying that promise forward, Charles launched the brand as a tribute not only to their friendship but to the enduring values they both believed in. The mission is simple: revive the spirit of dependable, hardworking coffee using modern tools to reach customers nationwide. With each roast, Charles & Faust honors a legacy of effort, respect, and everyday grit – quiet strengths that deserve recognition.



