Eternex Network (eTRNX) Launches to Empower the Future of Finance Through Blockchain, AI, and Real-World Utility

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eternex Network (eTRNX) introduces a next-generation blockchain ecosystem designed to transform how people save, invest, and transact. Built on the fast and efficient Tron blockchain and enhanced by AI-powered innovation, eTRNX is crafted to empower individuals and businesses across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East with accessible, transparent, and decentralized financial tools.





With the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) currently live, early supporters have the unique opportunity to join a project focused on delivering real-world blockchain utility where it matters most.



The Mission: Financial Inclusion Without Borders

eTRNX aims to deliver secure, low-cost, and accessible financial services that go beyond conventional limitations. From tokenized investments in real estate to AI-driven risk assessments, eTRNX is setting the stage for the next evolution of digital finance.

Live IEO: Be Among the First Movers

The IEO of eTRNX is now live on p2p , offering investors early access to one of the most promising digital assets in the DeFi space. With only 1 million tokens currently in circulation out of a total supply of 2 billion, early adopters have the advantage of entering at the ground floor of a fast-scaling ecosystem.

Following the strong momentum on P2PB2B, eTRNX is expanding its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) to more platforms.

The second phase of the IEO is now live on DEX-Trade and Bitstorage, giving even more early supporters the opportunity to join the movement and acquire eTRNX tokens before they hit major exchanges.

This multi-platform IEO approach ensures broader access and liquidity, further accelerating the adoption of the Eternex ecosystem.

What Sets eTRNX Apart

AI-Powered Fraud Detection & Risk Assessment



Multi-currency & cross-border payment support



Ultra-low transaction fees (as low as $0.000005)



Real-time settlements and asset tracking



Seamless staking and yield farming with up to 30% APY



Compliance-ready via CMA’s Regulatory Sandbox





Real-World Use Cases: Blockchain That Touches Lives

1. Everyday Commerce – Seamless Local Transactions

Using eTRNX, users can pay for groceries and daily essentials at local markets through simple QR code scans—no bank fees, no waiting times.

Impact: Transaction costs are reduced by over 50% compared to traditional mobile money services, making everyday purchases more efficient and affordable.

2. Real Estate Investing – Accessible and Automated

With a small initial investment, individuals can gain exposure to income-generating real estate properties through tokenized ownership. Monthly rental dividends are distributed automatically, powered by smart contracts.

How: Fractional ownership through eTRNX-powered Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Impact: Democratizes property investment by eliminating high capital barriers and providing global access to real estate markets.

3. Cross-Border Remittances – Instant and Cost-Effective

eTRNX enables users to send funds internationally in seconds at negligible fees, improving the lives of families dependent on cross-border income.

Impact: Saves up to $30 per transaction compared to traditional remittance services, while ensuring faster and more secure delivery.

REITs: Fractional Ownership of Real-World Assets

eTRNX introduces tokenized Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) where users can:

Invest with as little as $10.



Own shares of residential and commercial properties globally.



Earn passive income from rental yields.



Trade these digital real estate shares on decentralized exchanges with instant settlement.





This opens the real estate market to small investors who previously lacked access to high-capital opportunities.

Money Market Funds (MMFs): Secure, Low-Risk Investments for All

Traditional MMFs are controlled by institutions and require large deposits. eTRNX disrupts this by offering tokenized digital debt instruments:

Start investing with just $10.



Earn consistent returns from low-risk money market assets.



AI ensures optimal fund management and real-time settlement.



All transactions are recorded transparently on the blockchain.





Staking & Governance: Earn and Influence

Earn Passive Income

Staking through TRC20 Native Wallets and other platforms provides up to 30% APY in the first year, adjusting gradually for long-term sustainability. This:

Incentivizes network security



Reduces token circulation, potentially increasing value



Rewards loyal community members





Govern the Future

Every eTRNX token equals one vote. Token holders can:

Propose changes



Vote on upgrades and treasury decisions



Participate in a fully decentralized and transparent governance system





AI Integration: Smart Finance for a Smarter World

eTRNX doesn’t just run on blockchain—it’s enhanced by artificial intelligence:

+70% improvement in real-time transaction efficiency



+40% boost in investment accuracy via AI-powered advisors



AI-driven asset monitoring, fraud prevention, and risk modeling





This combination creates a truly intelligent financial infrastructure.

Global Vision with Local Impact

eTRNX is committed to transforming real-world financial pain points into digital opportunities. Whether you’re a farmer in the Philippines, a freelancer in Kenya, or an investor in the UAE—eTRNX gives you access, empowerment, and opportunity.

