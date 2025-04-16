Infant Food Market Focused Insights Report 2025-2030 with Exclusive Data on 24 Vendors

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infant Food Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global infant food market, valued at USD 105.11 billion in 2024, is expected to grow to USD 122.02 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.52%. Recent developments among industry leaders are driving this growth, with significant product innovations and strategic acquisitions enhancing market dynamics.

Market Trends & Drivers

Increasing Demand for Natural & Organic Products: Parents' growing awareness of food safety propels demand for organic baby foods. A shift towards premium organic options is evident, particularly in developed markets like the US and Europe, where consumers trust stringent regulations.

Personalized Nutrition: With rising food allergies among children, demand for allergen-free and customized nutrition is increasing. Brands such as Gerber are offering tailored solutions focusing on different stages of infant development.

Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles: Urban living necessities convenience, pushing demand for ready-to-eat infant foods. Dual-income households favor products like Abbott's Similac Ready-to-Feed Formula for its convenience and nutritional assurance.

Industry Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Standards: Compliance with diverse and stringent global regulations represents significant challenges, especially for SMEs. However, these standards ensure high-quality products, enhancing consumer trust.

Competitive Analysis

The infant food market features strong competition among major players including Abbott, Danone, Hero Group, Nestle, Perrigo, and Reckitt Benckiser Group. These companies capitalize on brand loyalty, innovation, and extensive distribution channels to maintain market dominance. Future trends will likely pivot around innovations in eco-friendly packaging and personalized nutrition offerings.

Recent Vendor Developments

In October 2024, Nestle India expanded its Cerelac infant food line to include 21 variants, 14 of which contain no refined sugars, addressing consumer demand for healthier options.

Perrigo Company initiated a brand partnership between Good Start and Dr. Brown's to innovate in infant formula solutions in September 2024.

Abbott launched extensions to its Pure Bliss by Similac line, including organic and European-made formulas, in August 2024.

Strategically, Nestle is enriching its infant nutrition portfolio with new products tailored to different dietary needs, like GERBER baby fruit smoothies and nutrient-rich cereals.

Perrigo's acquisition of Nestle Canada's infant formula business in 2022 significantly increased its market presence in North America.

The Hero Group's investment in a new facility in Spain during 2022 strengthened its position in the baby food industry.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Product Type: The infant formula segment dominates with over 68% market share, offering essential nutrients as a breast milk alternative.

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & hypermarkets lead, providing diverse product choices for informed consumer decisions.

By Geography: APAC commands over 46% of the market share, fueled by demographics, economic growth, and modernizing lifestyles.

Key Vendors

Abbott

Danone

Hero Group

Nestle

Perrigo

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Asahi Group Holdings

Ausnutria Dairy

Bobbie

ByHeart

Dana Dairy Group

Else Nutrition

Feihe

FrieslandCampina

H&H Group

HiPP

Kewpie Corporation

Kraft Heinz Company

Little Spoon

Sprout Organics

The Hain Celestial Group

Walgreen

Yili Group

Yumi

Key Questions Answered

How big is the global infant food market? What are the factors driving the global infant food market growth? What is the growth rate of the global infant food market? Which region will have the highest CAGR in the global infant food market? Who are the major players in the global infant food market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $105.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $122.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered Global



