Master Market Authorisation for Medical Device Software with New Two-Day Online Training Course (July 7-8, 2025)

Join this two-day training course to master the intricate decisions on product claims, technologies, and regulatory positioning that software manufacturers face.

These choices significantly impact the market authorisation process and can determine your success. Avoid missteps that lead to delays, increased costs, and denied market entry. Ensure your innovation reaches its full potential worldwide.

Emerging technologies like digital therapeutics, machine learning, and cloud computing add layers of complexity. Distinguishing between medical and non-medical software, understanding international differences, and meeting diverse market authorisation requirements are some of the significant challenges you'll encounter.

In this course, you will gain a clear understanding of global medical device software regulations. We'll provide practical insights, hands-on exercises, and case studies to guide you through the intricate decisions needed that affect your market authorisation processes. You'll leave equipped to confidently bring your software to market and ensure its regulatory success.

Benefits of attending

By attending this course, you will:

Examine the borderline between general health and wellness, medical and pharmaceutical software.

the borderline between general health and wellness, medical and pharmaceutical software. Master the criteria that qualify software as a medical device

the criteria that qualify software as a medical device Learn how claim and technology decisions are linked to market authorization obligations

how claim and technology decisions are linked to market authorization obligations Get to grips with the regulatory concepts of configurable devices, accessories, systems, and parts, and how leveraging them for your regulatory positioning can impact your administrative burden

with the regulatory concepts of configurable devices, accessories, systems, and parts, and how leveraging them for your regulatory positioning can impact your administrative burden Identify the pros and cons of splitting your software into platforms and modules

the pros and cons of splitting your software into platforms and modules Expand your understanding of the EU and US market authorization process and its obligations for software products

your understanding of the EU and US market authorization process and its obligations for software products Get up to date with how different distribution models such as direct download, app stores, cloud-based, and subscription models bring different economic operator obligations

with how different distribution models such as direct download, app stores, cloud-based, and subscription models bring different economic operator obligations Understand a health institution's obligations, opportunities and limitations for in-house development

a health institution's obligations, opportunities and limitations for in-house development Place yourself in the shoes of a start-up and weigh your regulatory options, strategy, timing, and budget decisions

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Business strategists

Product and service managers

Sales and marketing managers

Regulatory affairs managers

Legal professionals

Compliance officers

Research and development engineers

Clinical research associates

Project managers

Clinical informatics managers of hospitals

Course Agenda:

Day 1

Introduction to the regulations

Exploratory exercise to discover the borderline between medical device, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic regulation through a case study

Is it a medical device or not?

Medical device and in vitro diagnostic device definitions, their terminology, and software considerations

Intended purpose and claim specificity

Borderline between medical device software and lifestyle and fitness software

Software qualification

Modules and software with multiple functions

Functional exemptions

Population health and educational software

Search engines, Q&A tools, and chatbots

Resource and workflow management software

Clinical decision software

International comparison

Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) according to the IMDRF

SaMD ? Medical Device Software

IMDRF SaMD risk stratification framework and its pitfalls

International differences (US, Canada, South Korea, .)

Case studies on qualification

Considerations for placement on the market

Placing and making available on the market

Subscription models, cloud computing, and software as a service

Pros and cons of the modular approach

Software platforms

Software accessories, systems, components

Legal status of wearables

Case study on regulatory positioning

Case study on wearables

Borderline with medicine legislation

Companion diagnostics, medication management, and adherence apps

Digital therapeutics

Borderline with pharmaceuticals, combination products

Case study on borderline with medicine legislation

Day 2

EU market authorisation of medical device software

Overview of EU market authorization process

Engaging with a Notified Body

UDI versus Basic UDI

EUDAMED

Declaration of Conformity

Person Responsible for Regulatory Compliance

Authorized representatives

Economic operators: distributors, importers, and service fulfillment centers

App Stores and Digital Distribution Platforms

Software traceability

Monitoring critical components or platform updates

Software recalls

Unannounced Notified Body Audits

Service updates, upgrades, and other changes

Case study on software distribution

Case study: a great idea for a start-up!

General safety and performance requirements for software

Harmonised standard

Common specifications

GSPR Checklist

Software labelling

Use of language and symbols

IT environment and mobile platforms

Repeatability and reliability of machine learning software

Instructions for use

Practical construction of a technical file

Content

Example

US market authorisation (FDA)

US Code of Federal Regulations and its Implications for Software

510(k) process and de novo process

FDA Guidances specific to software

FDA expectations for machine learning software

Case study on US market authorisation

Discussion - international go-to-market considerations

