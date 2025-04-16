Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications: Silicon Carbide and GaN Drive 9.4% CAGR in High-Temperature Semiconductor Market

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications: Market Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the global semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications market and analyzes market trends. It provides the global revenue (in $ millions) for segments and regions, considering 2023 as the base year, with estimated market data for 2024 through 2029. The market is based on materials, device types, operating temperatures, industries and regions. Geographical segments covered are North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and the Rest of the World (RoW), which includes South America, Middle East and Africa. The report also focuses on emerging technologies and vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.
The global market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications is estimated to increase from $11.8 billion in 2024 to reach $18.5 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2024 through 2029.
The market is growing, driven by the emergence of III-V materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), growing demand for high-temperature applications across increasing electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide and expanding renewable energy infrastructure.
Semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications use a variety of materials such as silicon, SiC, GaN and others. These materials offer different benefits in high-temperature environments. Silicon can work beyond temperatures of 125C, although it is more suitable for temperatures below 125C due to less reliability when exposed to a high-temperature range. However, due to its technological maturity and cost-effectiveness, industries still prefer silicon over other materials. The use of materials such as GaN and SiC is increasing globally, due to their ability to work in high-temperature environments.
The report includes:
- 59 data tables and 54 additional tables
- An analysis of the global market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Evaluation of the market potential for semiconductor devices for high- temperature applications, industry growth drivers, and forecasts for this market's segments and sub-segments
- Estimates of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications, and a corresponding market share analysis by material type, device type, operating temperature, industry and region
- Description of gallium nitride (GaN), silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium arsenide (GaAs); their products and applications
- Discussion of the market dynamics and shifts, and the regulations, industry challenges, and macroeconomic factors affecting the demand for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications
- Discussion on the industry's ESG challenges and practices
- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
- Insights into the industry structure for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications, and the competitive landscape
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, TDK Corp., Wolfspeed Inc., and Allegro MicroSystems LLC.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|141
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$18.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Scenario and Future Expectations
- Macro-Economic Factors Analysis
- Impact of Rising Inflation and Labor Shortages
- Currency Exchange Rate Fluctuations
- Geopolitical Tension and Trade Dynamics
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Emergence of UWBG Materials
- Growing Demand for High-Temperature Electronics
- Growing Demand for Electric Aircraft and EVs
- Market Restraints
- Complexity in Design, Testing and Manufacturing for Semiconductor Devices
- Higher Cost of Specialized Materials
- Packaging Limitations and Absence of Standardized Testing
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Government Initiatives and Collaborative Efforts
- Advancing Ultra-High-Temperature Electronics
- Increasing Global Space Exploration
Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Emerging Trends
- Advances in High-Temperature SiC Technologies and Manufacturing
- Rising Focus on Ultra-High-Temperature Semiconductors Materials Beyond Silicon
- Emerging Technologies
- Packaging Innovations Enabling Reliable High-Temperature Semiconductor Operation
- Ferroelectric Non-volatile Memory (NVM) and Thermal Management Innovations
- Patent Analysis
- Geographical Patterns
- Key Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Breakdown by Materials
- Silicon
- III-V materials
- Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)
- Gallium Nitride (GaN)
- Silicon Carbide (SiC)
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Device Types
- Microcontrollers and Processing
- Power Semiconductors
- Power Management and Control
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Operating Temperature
- 126C to 250C
- Higher than 250C
- Market Breakdown by Industry
- Industrial and Instrumentation
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Energy and Power
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Market Ecosystem Analysis
- Analysis of Key Companies
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors
- TDK Corp.
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Key Takeaways
- Key ESG Issues in the Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications Market
- Key Environmental Issues in Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications
- Social Responsibility in Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications
- Governance in Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Current Status of ESG in the Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications Market
Company Profiles
- Allegro Microsystems Inc.
- Analog Devices Inc.
- CISSOID
- Fujitsu
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Lattice Semiconductor
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors
- Qorvo Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- RTX
- TDK Corp.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Wolfspeed Inc.
