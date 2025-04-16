Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications: Silicon Carbide and GaN Drive 9.4% CAGR in High-Temperature Semiconductor Market

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications: Market Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications market and analyzes market trends. It provides the global revenue (in $ millions) for segments and regions, considering 2023 as the base year, with estimated market data for 2024 through 2029. The market is based on materials, device types, operating temperatures, industries and regions. Geographical segments covered are North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and the Rest of the World (RoW), which includes South America, Middle East and Africa. The report also focuses on emerging technologies and vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.



The global market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications is estimated to increase from $11.8 billion in 2024 to reach $18.5 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2024 through 2029.



The market is growing, driven by the emergence of III-V materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), growing demand for high-temperature applications across increasing electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide and expanding renewable energy infrastructure.



Semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications use a variety of materials such as silicon, SiC, GaN and others. These materials offer different benefits in high-temperature environments. Silicon can work beyond temperatures of 125C, although it is more suitable for temperatures below 125C due to less reliability when exposed to a high-temperature range. However, due to its technological maturity and cost-effectiveness, industries still prefer silicon over other materials. The use of materials such as GaN and SiC is increasing globally, due to their ability to work in high-temperature environments.



The report includes:

59 data tables and 54 additional tables

An analysis of the global market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the market potential for semiconductor devices for high- temperature applications, industry growth drivers, and forecasts for this market's segments and sub-segments

Estimates of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications, and a corresponding market share analysis by material type, device type, operating temperature, industry and region

Description of gallium nitride (GaN), silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium arsenide (GaAs); their products and applications

Discussion of the market dynamics and shifts, and the regulations, industry challenges, and macroeconomic factors affecting the demand for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications

Discussion on the industry's ESG challenges and practices

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

Insights into the industry structure for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications, and the competitive landscape

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, TDK Corp., Wolfspeed Inc., and Allegro MicroSystems LLC.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $18.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Scenario and Future Expectations

Macro-Economic Factors Analysis

Impact of Rising Inflation and Labor Shortages

Currency Exchange Rate Fluctuations

Geopolitical Tension and Trade Dynamics

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Emergence of UWBG Materials Growing Demand for High-Temperature Electronics Growing Demand for Electric Aircraft and EVs

Market Restraints Complexity in Design, Testing and Manufacturing for Semiconductor Devices Higher Cost of Specialized Materials Packaging Limitations and Absence of Standardized Testing

Market Opportunities Growing Government Initiatives and Collaborative Efforts Advancing Ultra-High-Temperature Electronics Increasing Global Space Exploration



Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technologies

Emerging Trends

Advances in High-Temperature SiC Technologies and Manufacturing

Rising Focus on Ultra-High-Temperature Semiconductors Materials Beyond Silicon

Emerging Technologies

Packaging Innovations Enabling Reliable High-Temperature Semiconductor Operation

Ferroelectric Non-volatile Memory (NVM) and Thermal Management Innovations

Patent Analysis

Geographical Patterns

Key Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown by Materials

Silicon III-V materials Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Gallium Nitride (GaN) Silicon Carbide (SiC) Others

Market Breakdown by Device Types

Microcontrollers and Processing Power Semiconductors Power Management and Control Others

Market Breakdown by Operating Temperature

126C to 250C Higher than 250C

Market Breakdown by Industry

Industrial and Instrumentation Automotive Aerospace and Defense Energy and Power Others

Market Breakdown by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Market Ecosystem Analysis

Analysis of Key Companies

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

TDK Corp.

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key Takeaways

Key ESG Issues in the Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications Market

Key Environmental Issues in Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications

Social Responsibility in Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications

Governance in Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications

ESG Performance Analysis

Current Status of ESG in the Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications Market

Company Profiles

Allegro Microsystems Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

CISSOID

Fujitsu

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Lattice Semiconductor

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NXP Semiconductors

Qorvo Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

RTX

TDK Corp.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Wolfspeed Inc.

