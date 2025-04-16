China Energy Directory 2025 - Comprehensive Database of Leading Energy Companies, Key Contacts & Industry Insights

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Energy Directory 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China Energy Directory covers hundreds of companies involved in electrical and power generation; fuel distribution; natural gas supply; oil and gas exploration and production; and oil and gas services.

Entries typically provide company name; address; telephone, and fax numbers; names of senior management and board members, including senior executives; description of business activities; and subsidiaries and associates.

The Directory includes a comprehensive index and an index listing company names alphabetically. The Directory will be useful in businesses that deal specifically with companies in the Energy industries.

Look at the information you'll get in the China Energy Directory:

address

telephone, fax numbers

email, website

names of senior management and board members

senior executives

description of business activities

subsidiaries and associates

number of employees

This Directory will enable you to:

Profile a market

Build new business prospects

Generate new customers

Discover who your competitors are

Make vital contacts

Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research

Identify alternative suppliers

Source up-to-date company information

Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel.

Benefit also from being able to:

Target New Leads and watch them quickly turn into sales

Obtain current contact details and put together a complete and accurate demographic profile of your customers and prospects

Identify coverage and gaps in the market and stay ahead of your competitors

Find new and alternative suppliers and manufacturers and assess cost-saving opportunities for your company.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76520x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.