Who's Who in the United Arab Emirates 2025 - Comprehensive Guide to Top Leaders and Institutions Across the UAE

Published annually, the Who's Who in the United Arab Emirates offers comprehensive, accurate, up-to-date and impartial information on the most prominent and significant figures in the UAE. This superb reference work records the lives and achievements of men and women from every profession and activity. It is the reference work for anyone interested in the UAE.

Highly recommended, Who's Who in the United Arab Emirates is an outstanding biographical reference work containing comprehensive information on the key figures in the UAE. Due to the strength of their achievements and their influential positions, these prominent individuals have become highly esteemed in public life.

The biographies include data and place of birth, career highlights, awards, academic education and special contributions to the public interest or economic progress which were instrumental in making these individuals well known.

Each honoree provides a role model of excellence whether in government, business, academic, religion, media or public service. These individuals exemplify the wealth of talent and leadership with which the United Arab Emirates is blessed, and it is fitting that their accomplishments are being acknowledged in this way.

The Who's Who also surveys the country in detail from a historical, political and economic perspective. Comprehensive background information such as details on the functions and activities of government, official awards and other relevant facts from the world of politics and economics further a fuller understanding of this great country.

Biographical Section

This section of the Who's Who sets out precise biographical details on eminent individuals from every sphere of activity - government, politics, the diplomatic service, the military, administration, science, legal professions, finance, arts, education, music, medicine, literature etc.

Entries include: nationality; date and place of birth; education; marital and family details; past career and current position; honours; awards and publications; leisure interests; current address and contact details.

Survey of the UAE Section

In this section you can find details on the United Arab Emirates in a matter of seconds. It gives you a breakdown of the following subjects - companies and organizations in the UAE, history, constitution, economy and culture, containing information on:

head of state

government departments

addresses of embassies and consulates

important banking / financial institutions

major companies

transport facilities

universities and libraries

medical institutions

the media

cultural and tourist centres.

Who's Who in the United Arab Emirates remains quite indispensable as a superb one-stop research tool which records the lives and achievements of recognised established UAE personalities and those rising to prominence.

Valuable and unique, Who's Who in the United Arab Emirates will prove an invaluable acquisition for researchers, academic, public, and business libraries, and to governments, corporations, the media, organizations and anyone needing up-to-date information on the UAE.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1

Profile of the President

Profile of the Prime Minister

Flag of the UAE

Emblem of UAE

Part 2

Geography

The Seven Emirates

People

History of the UAE

Rulers of the UAE

Part 3

Structure of Government

Chief of State and Cabinet Ministers of the UAE

Profile of Ministers

Profile of Federal Supreme Council Members

Part 4

UAE Media

Communications

Transportation

Education

Health

