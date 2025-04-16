Submarines Market Set to Reach $24.44 Billion by 2029 Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Submarines Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The submarines market is on a trajectory of steady growth, with its size expanding from $19.86 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $24.44 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This progress is driven by naval force modernization programs, emerging maritime threats, and advances in underwater technology. A significant focus is on developing submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) capabilities and enhanced modular payload systems.

Significant investment in submarines is fueling market expansion, as governments worldwide enhance their naval capacities. For instance, the UK Ministry of Defence reported a 23% increase in shipbuilding expenditure in 2022/23, marking an addition of over $1.2 billion. These investments underscore a strategic emphasis on standing up to global security challenges and closing naval capability gaps.

The sector's growth is also supported by rising global terrorism threats. Submarines, with their stealth and surveillance features, are pivotal in counter-terrorism and special operations. This is underscored by a reported increase in terrorist attack lethality, further cementing submarines' role in modern naval defense.

Prominent companies like Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) are advancing submarine technology through initiatives such as the launch of the Virginia-class attack submarine by the US Navy. These submarines represent pinnacle technology, enabling diverse missions from intelligence gathering to anti-submarine warfare. Enhanced living conditions tailored to mixed-gender crews illustrate the adaptability of these advanced vessels.

Partnerships play a crucial role in strategic market advancements. Notably, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders have collaborated to boost India's submarine production capabilities. Such alliances aim to merge technological expertise and market expansion, ensuring resilient and modernized maritime defense capabilities.

The acquisition landscape also highlights growth strategies in the sector, exemplified by BW Digital Pte. Ltd.'s acquisition of Hawaiki Submarine Cable Limited, enhancing digital infrastructure capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region.

The market is characterized by a broad array of submarine types, from nuclear-powered to ballistic missile submarines, serving both defense and civilian purposes including surveillance and environmental monitoring.

Major industry players include Lockheed Martin, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Northrop Grumman, among others. These companies continue to innovate and adapt to technological trends and regional demands, ensuring competitive positioning in the global market.

Geographically, North America was the largest market in 2024 and is projected to see the fastest growth. This encompasses a wide range from the Asia-Pacific to Western Europe, highlighting the global nature and strategic importance of the submarine market.

