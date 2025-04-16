UPS Battery Market Set to Surge at 14% CAGR as Global Digitization Fuels Demand, Reaching $24.8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UPS Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global UPS battery market is poised for substantial growth, reaching a valuation of USD 11.49 billion by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 14% from 2025 to 2030.

This growth is primarily driven by the rapid digitization of industries and increasing reliance on data centers, cloud computing, and IoT technologies. As data centers require reliable backup to prevent downtimes, there's a shift towards advanced UPS batteries, especially lithium-ion (Li-ion) types, known for their higher energy density and efficiency compared to traditional lead-acid batteries.

The Asia-Pacific region significantly contributes to the market expansion, buoyed by the rapid industrialization and digital transformation in nations like China, India, and Japan. The region's burgeoning IT infrastructure and telecommunications sectors have heightened the urgency for dependable UPS systems to ensure continuity during power disruptions.

Sustainability is a pivotal concern reshaping the market landscape. As businesses aim to minimize their environmental impact, there's a noticeable pivot to Li-ion batteries, which offer a smaller carbon footprint than their lead-acid counterparts. This move aligns with global corporate sustainability initiatives and regulatory standards focused on reducing emissions.

Technological enhancements in battery design, including the integration of remote monitoring and intelligent automation, are also propelling market growth. These innovations mark a response to the increasing demands of a digitally connected environment, allowing UPS systems to boost operational efficiency and reliability across industries.

The post-pandemic economic recovery reinforces the market's growth trajectory. Heightened energy consumption in sectors like automotive, industrial manufacturing, and consumer goods has spurred demand for robust power backup solutions. Companies are actively investing in UPS systems to fortify themselves against potential future disruptions.

Regional market strategies are crucial in shaping expansion trends. North America, with its sophisticated technological base and substantial data center investments, remains a dominant force, while Europe emphasizes sustainability and renewable energy, thus accelerating the adoption of modern UPS technologies. Collectively with Asia-Pacific's rapid expansion, these regions underscore a varied yet interconnected market growth.

The UPS battery sector faces persistent challenges, notably the fluctuation of raw material costs and supply chain issues. The volatility of lithium, cobalt, and nickel prices adds complexities, exacerbated by global geopolitical tensions and the burgeoning demand from the electric vehicles sector, stressing the supply chain further. Moreover, battery reliability and maintenance demand sophisticated monitoring systems and skilled personnel, presenting logistical and financial hurdles for manufacturers.

Global UPS Battery Market Trends Report Segmentation

Battery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030) Lead Acid Li-ion Nickel Cadmium Others

(Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030) Residential Commercial Data Centers Industrial

(Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia

(Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2030)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



