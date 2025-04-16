Salmon Market Report 2025 | Market to Reach $39.61 Billion by 2029 with 6.7% CAGR | Innovative Smoked Salmon Spreads Meet Rising Demand for Gourmet Snacks

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Salmon Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The salmon market is experiencing notable growth, with projections indicating an increase from $28.6 billion in 2024 to $30.59 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The surge in market size is driven by the rising demand for protein-rich diets, advancements in aquaculture technology, increasing sushi consumption, and the popularity of health-centric diets like keto and paleo. Furthermore, the growth trajectory is expected to continue, reaching $39.61 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Growth drivers during the forecast period include heightened consumer demand for healthier foods, increasing awareness about omega-3 benefits, and a booming aquaculture sector. Additionally, the market is seeing trends like sustainable aquaculture practices, recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), alternative feed sources, advanced genetic breeding programs, and precision aquaculture technologies. These innovations align with the global push towards sustainable food systems and better eating habits, significantly influencing the salmon market's expansion.

Aquaculture is a pivotal force in this market, with marine and freshwater species being cultivated in controlled environments to meet the growing seafood demand. Notably, salmon is a crucial part of this sector due to its economic and nutritional benefits. For example, Australia's Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics predicted aquaculture's contribution to seafood production value will rise markedly, highlighting the sector's positive impact on the salmon market.

Leading industry players are leveraging innovations to capitalize on market opportunities. Companies like Foppen Seafood have introduced new products, such as smoked salmon spreads, which cater to consumers' need for convenience and diverse flavors. The acquisition of The Santa Barbara Smokehouse by PANOS Brands LLC is another strategic move to expand product offerings and meet the demand for protein and omega-3-rich foods. These maneuvers enhance brand presence in both foodservice and retail sectors.

Key companies in the salmon market include Agrosuper S.A., Mowi ASA, Australis Seafoods S.A., and Lerøy Seafood Group ASA among others. The European region led the market in 2023-2024, but Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region going forward.

Product offerings in this market encompass smoked salmon, fillets, roe, and supplements, sold across various channels like retail, e-commerce, and horeca, reaching institutional and individual customers. The report highlights that the salmon market is characterized by sales of products valued at 'factory gate' prices, reflecting the direct sales by manufacturers or creators of these goods.

Overall, the salmon market report provides an exhaustive view of the industry's current state, potential growth opportunities, and strategic movements by key players, catering to enterprises looking to harness these insights for competitive advantage.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a comprehensive global perspective with coverage across 15 key geographies.

Evaluate macroeconomic factors such as conflict, pandemic recovery, inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical shifts impacting the market.

Develop robust regional and country-specific strategies using local data and analysis.

Identify and invest in burgeoning market segments with significant growth potential.

Leverage forecast data and market drivers to outperform industry competitors.

Gain insights into customer base through latest market share analysis.

Benchmark against major market players for competitive advantage.

Support presentations with high-quality, reliable data and analysis.

Report Scope

The report delves into where the largest and most dynamic salmon market lies, offering insights into its relation to the broader economy, demographics, and analogous markets. It addresses pertinent questions about future market forces and dynamics.

The report details market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, the competitive landscape, and strategies. Historic and forecast growth are explored by geography, assessing factors including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflation trends, interest rates, and COVID-19 legacy impacts.

Markets Covered:

By Type - Chinook, Coho, Pink, Red Salmon, Salmo Salar, Silverbrite;

By End Product - Fresh, Frozen, Canned, Others;

By Distribution - Retail, E-commerce, Brick and Mortar, HoReCa, Wholesale.

Subsegments: Includes Fresh, Frozen, Canned, and Smoked variations for each type of salmon.

Key Companies Profiled: Agrosuper S.A., Mowi ASA, Australis Seafoods S.A., Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, Cermaq Group AS.

Geographies: Covers key markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, and more across Asia-Pacific, Western & Eastern Europe, North & South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Data: Encompasses market size, growth ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, segmented by country and region with historic and forecast data.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $30.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $39.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Salmon Market Characteristics



3. Salmon Market Trends and Strategies



4. Salmon Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global Salmon Growth Analysis

5.1. Global Salmon PESTEL Analysis

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Market Growth Rate and Size

5.4. Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Salmon Market Segmentation

6.1. Segmentation by Type

6.2. Segmentation by End Product Type

6.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



7. Salmon Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Split by Region

7.2. Split by Country



8. Asia-Pacific Salmon Market

8.1. Overview

8.2. Segmentation by Type

8.3. Segmentation by End Product Type

8.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



9. China Salmon Market

9.1. Overview

9.2. Segmentation by Type

9.3. Segmentation by End Product Type

9.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



10. India Salmon Market

10.1. Segmentation by Type

10.2. Segmentation by End Product Type

10.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



11. Japan Salmon Market

11.1. Overview

11.2. Segmentation by Type

11.3. Segmentation by End Product Type

11.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



12. Australia Salmon Market

12.1. Segmentation by Type

12.2. Segmentation by End Product Type

12.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



13. Indonesia Salmon Market

13.1. Segmentation by Type

13.2. Segmentation by End Product Type

13.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



14. South Korea Salmon Market

14.1. Overview

14.2. Segmentation by Type

14.3. Segmentation by End Product Type

14.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



15. Western Europe Salmon Market

15.1. Overview

15.2. Segmentation by Type

15.3. Segmentation by End Product Type

15.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



16. UK Salmon Market

16.1. Segmentation by Type

16.2. Segmentation by End Product Type

16.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



17. Germany Salmon Market

17.1. Segmentation by Type

17.2. Segmentation by End Product Type

17.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



18. France Salmon Market

18.1. Segmentation by Type

18.2. Segmentation by End Product Type

18.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



19. Italy Salmon Market

19.1. Segmentation by Type

19.2. Segmentation by End Product Type

19.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



20. Spain Salmon Market

20.1. Segmentation by Type

20.2. Segmentation by End Product Type

20.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



21. Eastern Europe Salmon Market

21.1. Overview

21.2. Segmentation by Type

21.3. Segmentation by End Product Type

21.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



22. Russia Salmon Market

22.1. Segmentation by Type

22.2. Segmentation by End Product Type

22.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



23. North America Salmon Market

23.1. Overview

23.2. Segmentation by Type

23.3. Segmentation by End Product Type

23.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



24. USA Salmon Market

24.1. Overview

24.2. Segmentation by Type

24.3. Segmentation by End Product Type

24.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



25. Canada Salmon Market

25.1. Overview

25.2. Segmentation by Type

25.3. Segmentation by End Product Type

25.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



26. South America Salmon Market

26.1. Overview

26.2. Segmentation by Type

26.3. Segmentation by End Product Type

26.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



27. Brazil Salmon Market

27.1. Segmentation by Type

27.2. Segmentation by End Product Type

27.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



28. Middle East Salmon Market

28.1. Overview

28.2. Segmentation by Type

28.3. Segmentation by End Product Type

28.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



29. Africa Salmon Market

29.1. Overview

29.2. Segmentation by Type

29.3. Segmentation by End Product Type

29.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



30. Salmon Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Competitive Landscape

30.2. Company Profiles



31. Salmon Market Other Major and Innovative Companies



32. Global Salmon Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Salmon Market



34. Recent Developments in the Salmon Market



35. Salmon Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies



36. Appendix



The major companies featured in this Salmon market report include:

Agrosuper SA

Mowi ASA

Australis Seafoods SA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Cermaq Group AS

SalMar ASA

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Skretting AS

P/F Bakkafrost

Salmones Camanchaca SA

Grieg Seafood ASA

Multiexport Foods SA

Blumar SA

Tassal Operations Pty Ltd

AKVA Group ASA

Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd

Benchmark Holdings plc

Invertec Pesquera Mar de Chiloé SA

Bremnes Seashore AS

Sinkaberg-Hansen AS

BioMar Group A/S

AquaGen AS

Nordlaks Produkter AS

Nova Sea AS

AquaChile SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbs86o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.