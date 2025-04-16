Salmon Market Report 2025 | Market to Reach $39.61 Billion by 2029 with 6.7% CAGR | Innovative Smoked Salmon Spreads Meet Rising Demand for Gourmet Snacks

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Salmon Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The salmon market is experiencing notable growth, with projections indicating an increase from $28.6 billion in 2024 to $30.59 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The surge in market size is driven by the rising demand for protein-rich diets, advancements in aquaculture technology, increasing sushi consumption, and the popularity of health-centric diets like keto and paleo. Furthermore, the growth trajectory is expected to continue, reaching $39.61 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.7%.
Growth drivers during the forecast period include heightened consumer demand for healthier foods, increasing awareness about omega-3 benefits, and a booming aquaculture sector. Additionally, the market is seeing trends like sustainable aquaculture practices, recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), alternative feed sources, advanced genetic breeding programs, and precision aquaculture technologies. These innovations align with the global push towards sustainable food systems and better eating habits, significantly influencing the salmon market's expansion.
Aquaculture is a pivotal force in this market, with marine and freshwater species being cultivated in controlled environments to meet the growing seafood demand. Notably, salmon is a crucial part of this sector due to its economic and nutritional benefits. For example, Australia's Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics predicted aquaculture's contribution to seafood production value will rise markedly, highlighting the sector's positive impact on the salmon market.
Leading industry players are leveraging innovations to capitalize on market opportunities. Companies like Foppen Seafood have introduced new products, such as smoked salmon spreads, which cater to consumers' need for convenience and diverse flavors. The acquisition of The Santa Barbara Smokehouse by PANOS Brands LLC is another strategic move to expand product offerings and meet the demand for protein and omega-3-rich foods. These maneuvers enhance brand presence in both foodservice and retail sectors.
Key companies in the salmon market include Agrosuper S.A., Mowi ASA, Australis Seafoods S.A., and Lerøy Seafood Group ASA among others. The European region led the market in 2023-2024, but Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region going forward.
Product offerings in this market encompass smoked salmon, fillets, roe, and supplements, sold across various channels like retail, e-commerce, and horeca, reaching institutional and individual customers. The report highlights that the salmon market is characterized by sales of products valued at 'factory gate' prices, reflecting the direct sales by manufacturers or creators of these goods.
Overall, the salmon market report provides an exhaustive view of the industry's current state, potential growth opportunities, and strategic movements by key players, catering to enterprises looking to harness these insights for competitive advantage.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Acquire a comprehensive global perspective with coverage across 15 key geographies.
- Evaluate macroeconomic factors such as conflict, pandemic recovery, inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical shifts impacting the market.
- Develop robust regional and country-specific strategies using local data and analysis.
- Identify and invest in burgeoning market segments with significant growth potential.
- Leverage forecast data and market drivers to outperform industry competitors.
- Gain insights into customer base through latest market share analysis.
- Benchmark against major market players for competitive advantage.
- Support presentations with high-quality, reliable data and analysis.
Report Scope
The report delves into where the largest and most dynamic salmon market lies, offering insights into its relation to the broader economy, demographics, and analogous markets. It addresses pertinent questions about future market forces and dynamics.
The report details market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, the competitive landscape, and strategies. Historic and forecast growth are explored by geography, assessing factors including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflation trends, interest rates, and COVID-19 legacy impacts.
Markets Covered:
- By Type - Chinook, Coho, Pink, Red Salmon, Salmo Salar, Silverbrite;
- By End Product - Fresh, Frozen, Canned, Others;
- By Distribution - Retail, E-commerce, Brick and Mortar, HoReCa, Wholesale.
Subsegments: Includes Fresh, Frozen, Canned, and Smoked variations for each type of salmon.
Key Companies Profiled: Agrosuper S.A., Mowi ASA, Australis Seafoods S.A., Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, Cermaq Group AS.
Geographies: Covers key markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, and more across Asia-Pacific, Western & Eastern Europe, North & South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Data: Encompasses market size, growth ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, segmented by country and region with historic and forecast data.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$30.59 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$39.61 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Salmon Market Characteristics
3. Salmon Market Trends and Strategies
4. Salmon Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Global Salmon Growth Analysis
5.1. Global Salmon PESTEL Analysis
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Market Growth Rate and Size
5.4. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Salmon Market Segmentation
6.1. Segmentation by Type
6.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
6.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7. Salmon Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Split by Region
7.2. Split by Country
8. Asia-Pacific Salmon Market
8.1. Overview
8.2. Segmentation by Type
8.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
8.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
9. China Salmon Market
9.1. Overview
9.2. Segmentation by Type
9.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
9.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
10. India Salmon Market
10.1. Segmentation by Type
10.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
10.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
11. Japan Salmon Market
11.1. Overview
11.2. Segmentation by Type
11.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
11.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
12. Australia Salmon Market
12.1. Segmentation by Type
12.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
12.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
13. Indonesia Salmon Market
13.1. Segmentation by Type
13.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
13.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
14. South Korea Salmon Market
14.1. Overview
14.2. Segmentation by Type
14.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
14.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
15. Western Europe Salmon Market
15.1. Overview
15.2. Segmentation by Type
15.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
15.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
16. UK Salmon Market
16.1. Segmentation by Type
16.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
16.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
17. Germany Salmon Market
17.1. Segmentation by Type
17.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
17.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
18. France Salmon Market
18.1. Segmentation by Type
18.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
18.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
19. Italy Salmon Market
19.1. Segmentation by Type
19.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
19.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
20. Spain Salmon Market
20.1. Segmentation by Type
20.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
20.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
21. Eastern Europe Salmon Market
21.1. Overview
21.2. Segmentation by Type
21.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
21.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
22. Russia Salmon Market
22.1. Segmentation by Type
22.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
22.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
23. North America Salmon Market
23.1. Overview
23.2. Segmentation by Type
23.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
23.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
24. USA Salmon Market
24.1. Overview
24.2. Segmentation by Type
24.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
24.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
25. Canada Salmon Market
25.1. Overview
25.2. Segmentation by Type
25.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
25.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
26. South America Salmon Market
26.1. Overview
26.2. Segmentation by Type
26.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
26.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
27. Brazil Salmon Market
27.1. Segmentation by Type
27.2. Segmentation by End Product Type
27.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
28. Middle East Salmon Market
28.1. Overview
28.2. Segmentation by Type
28.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
28.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
29. Africa Salmon Market
29.1. Overview
29.2. Segmentation by Type
29.3. Segmentation by End Product Type
29.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel
30. Salmon Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
30.1. Competitive Landscape
30.2. Company Profiles
31. Salmon Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
32. Global Salmon Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Salmon Market
34. Recent Developments in the Salmon Market
35. Salmon Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
36. Appendix
The major companies featured in this Salmon market report include:
- Agrosuper SA
- Mowi ASA
- Australis Seafoods SA
- Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
- Cermaq Group AS
- SalMar ASA
- Cooke Aquaculture Inc.
- Skretting AS
- P/F Bakkafrost
- Salmones Camanchaca SA
- Grieg Seafood ASA
- Multiexport Foods SA
- Blumar SA
- Tassal Operations Pty Ltd
- AKVA Group ASA
- Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd
- Benchmark Holdings plc
- Invertec Pesquera Mar de Chiloé SA
- Bremnes Seashore AS
- Sinkaberg-Hansen AS
- BioMar Group A/S
- AquaGen AS
- Nordlaks Produkter AS
- Nova Sea AS
- AquaChile SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbs86o
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.