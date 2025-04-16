Direct-to-chip Liquid Cooling Market Set for 5X Growth, Reaching $11.89 Billion by 2034 | Hyperscale Data Centers and AI Workloads Propel Market Growth with Focus on Energy-efficient Cooling

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct-to-chip Liquid Cooling Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Direct-to-chip Liquid Cooling Market was valued at USD 1.85 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 11.89 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 20.5% as enterprises increasingly prioritize high-performance computing, energy efficiency, and sustainable data center solutions.

The rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing is driving an unprecedented surge in data processing demands, making conventional cooling methods less effective in managing the rising thermal loads of advanced processors. Organizations worldwide are shifting toward direct-to-chip liquid cooling solutions to enhance system reliability, prevent thermal throttling, and optimize power consumption. The growing emphasis on green data centers and carbon footprint reduction further accelerates adoption, positioning liquid cooling as an essential innovation in next-generation computing infrastructure.







As high-performance computing (HPC) environments push the boundaries of processing power, traditional air-based cooling struggles to keep pace with the heat dissipation needs of CPUs, GPUs, and memory modules. Direct-to-chip liquid cooling, which enables precise thermal management by transferring heat directly from the chip to a liquid coolant, is emerging as a game-changer in data center optimization. Cloud service providers, hyperscale data centers, and enterprises deploying AI-driven workloads are integrating liquid cooling technologies to maximize efficiency and minimize operational costs. The demand for real-time data analytics, high-density computing clusters, and 5G infrastructure deployment is further reinforcing the market's expansion.



Segmented by component cooling, the market encompasses GPU cooling, CPU cooling, memory cooling, ASIC cooling, and other component-specific solutions. The CPU cooling segment is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2034, driven by the widespread adoption of AI and cloud-based applications that significantly increase processor power consumption. Advanced CPUs generate substantial heat loads, requiring cutting-edge thermal management solutions to maintain system stability and prevent performance degradation. Direct-to-chip liquid cooling delivers superior heat dissipation, ensuring sustained performance even under extreme computational workloads.



The market is also categorized by liquid coolant type, including water-based coolants, dielectric fluids, mineral oils, and engineered fluids. Water-based coolants, which held a 31.1% market share in 2024, are gaining traction due to their exceptional thermal conductivity and cost-effectiveness. As enterprises focus on sustainability, these coolants are becoming a preferred choice for reducing energy consumption while maintaining high-performance standards. Their superior heat transfer properties make them an ideal solution for modern data centers striving to balance efficiency and environmental responsibility.



North America is set to dominate the direct-to-chip liquid cooling market, with projections indicating a valuation of USD 3.6 billion by 2034. The region's rapid data center expansion, growing cloud computing ecosystem, and escalating demand for HPC solutions are driving widespread adoption. The United States, which held a commanding 78.4% market share in 2024, is witnessing soaring investments in data infrastructure, fueling the need for advanced cooling systems. With AI-driven applications and hyperscale cloud services pushing the limits of computing power, the demand for high-efficiency thermal management solutions continues to surge, reinforcing the U.S. market's leadership in the evolving data center landscape.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $11.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising demand for high-performance computing (HPC)

3.2.1.2 Increasing data center density

3.2.1.3 Increased focus on sustainability

3.2.1.4 Rising demand for high-performance computing

3.2.1.5 Growing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability in data centers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High initial investment costs

3.2.2.2 Complexity of maintenance and operations

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Cooling Solution Type, 2021-2034 (USD Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Single-phase liquid cooling

5.3 Two-phase liquid cooling



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Component Cooling, 2021-2034 (USD Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 CPU cooling

6.3 GPU cooling

6.4 ASIC cooling

6.5 Memory cooling

6.6 Other component cooling



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Liquid Coolant Type, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Water-based coolants

7.3 Dielectric fluids

7.4 Mineral oils

7.5 Engineered fluids



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Servers

8.3 Workstations

8.4 Edge computing devices

8.5 Supercomputers

8.6 Gaming PCs

8.7 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Data centers

9.3 High-performance computing (HPC)

9.4 Artificial intelligence/machine learning systems

9.5 Gaming and eSports

9.6 Telecommunications

9.7 Financial services

9.8 Healthcare and life sciences

9.9 Oil and gas

9.10 Automotive (for electric vehicle batteries)

9.11 Aerospace and defense

9.12 Others



Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.5 Italy

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 ANZ

10.4.5 South Korea

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.6 Middle East and Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 South Africa

10.6.3 UAE



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Asetek

11.2 Alfa Laval

11.3 Castrol

11.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.5 CoolIT Systems

11.6 DCX The Liquid Cooling Company

11.7 Danfoss A/S

11.8 DUG Technology

11.9 Equinix, Inc.

11.10 Fujitsu Limited

11.11 Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

11.12 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

11.13 Iceotope Technologies Ltd.

11.14 Inspur Systems

11.15 LiquidCool Solutions

11.16 LiquidStack

11.17 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

11.18 Schneider Electric

11.19 STULZ GmbH

11.20 Submer Technologies

11.21 Super Micro Computer, Inc.

11.22 Vertiv Group Corp.

11.23 ZutaCore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/migzz2

