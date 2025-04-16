Advanced Biofuels Market Review 2021-2024 and Forecast 2025-2034: Transportation Sector Led with 73.6% Share in 2024, Driven by Push Toward Net-Zero Emissions and Green Mobility Initiatives

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Biofuel Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Advanced Biofuel Market was valued at USD 1.46 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.21 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 13.9%.

This growth reflects the rising global demand for sustainable energy alternatives as countries prioritize energy security, carbon footprint reduction, and long-term energy diversification. Governments worldwide are actively promoting policies that encourage biofuel production, aligning with broader climate goals. The advanced biofuel market is gaining momentum as a viable solution to mitigate dependence on fossil fuels, offering an eco-friendly alternative without compromising efficiency.



The increasing emphasis on reducing reliance on foreign oil has pushed nations to explore renewable energy options. Advanced biofuels stand out as an optimal choice due to their ability to significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining performance levels comparable to conventional fuels. Various international mandates, subsidies, and tax incentives are further propelling the industry's expansion, making advanced biofuels more accessible and economically viable. Technological advancements in refining processes, particularly in feedstock optimization and enzymatic hydrolysis, have enhanced fuel efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With rising fuel demands and global net-zero emission targets, the sector is poised for substantial growth over the next decade.



The advanced biofuel industry reached USD 1.46 billion in 2024, segmented into key biofuel types such as cellulosic ethanol, biodiesel, biobutanol, and others. Among these, cellulosic ethanol is expected to witness significant expansion, with market valuation anticipated to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2034. Cellulosic ethanol is widely recognized for its sustainability advantages and superior emission-reducing properties compared to traditional gasoline. Ongoing innovations in enzymatic breakdown and fermentation processes are set to enhance production yields and affordability, further accelerating market adoption.



Application-wise, the transportation sector led the market with a 73.6% share in 2024. As industries and nations strive toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, biofuels continue to be a key solution for lowering carbon footprints in transportation. Advanced biofuels deliver a substantial reduction in emissions relative to fossil fuels, positioning them as a preferred alternative for greener mobility solutions. With the expansion of electric vehicles and hybrid fuel technologies, the biofuel sector is expected to integrate seamlessly with emerging transport innovations.



The U.S. Advanced Biofuel Market was valued at USD 495 million in 2024, driven by an abundant supply of agricultural feedstocks, including corn, soybean, and agricultural waste. The country's strategic focus on renewable energy, combined with stringent environmental regulations, is fostering market growth. Policies such as the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) continue to support biofuel adoption by mandating renewable fuel blending into the national fuel supply. The increasing push toward carbon neutrality, coupled with significant investments in bio-refining infrastructure, is expected to solidify the U.S. position as a key player in the global biofuel market.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem

3.2 Regulatory landscape

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.5.3 Threat of new entrants

3.5.4 Threat of substitutes

3.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Strategic dashboard

4.3 Innovation & sustainability landscape



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Fuel Type, 2021-2034 (USD Million & MT)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Cellulosic ethanol

5.3 Biodiesel

5.4 Biobutanol

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Feedstock, 2021-2034 (USD Million & MT)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Agriculture

6.3 Forestry

6.4 Waste

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million & MT)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Transportation

7.3 Aviation

7.4 Others



Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million & MT)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 Spain

8.3.4 UK

8.3.5 Italy

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Indonesia

8.4.4 Australia

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 South Africa

8.6 Latin America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Argentina



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Advanced Biofuel Solutions

9.2 BP

9.3 Clariant

9.4 ExxonMobil

9.5 Gevo

9.6 GranBio

9.7 Green Plains

9.8 Iogen

9.9 POET

9.10 Solix Biofuels



