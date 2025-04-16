Equine Imaging Services Market Report 2025-2034 | MRI and CT Scans Gain Traction as Veterinarians Seek High-Precision Tools for Complex Diagnoses

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Equine Imaging Services Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Equine Imaging Services Market was valued at USD 879.5 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis, ligament injuries, and other conditions in horses.

Advances in diagnostic imaging technologies, including 3D imaging, digital radiography, and portable machines, have gained widespread acceptance, contributing to market expansion. Moreover, the rapid growth of the equine sports and racing sectors has intensified the need for advanced imaging solutions for injury prevention and treatment. Increased veterinary research and partnerships focused on developing innovative imaging technologies are further driving the market. Higher acceptance of AI-powered diagnostic tools is also enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of equine imaging, making it a valuable addition to veterinary practices.



Equine imaging services involve diagnostic techniques that visualize a horse's anatomy to support diagnosis and treatment. These services utilize X-rays, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and nuclear imaging to detect musculoskeletal issues, ligament injuries, and internal abnormalities. By imaging modality, the global market is segmented into X-rays, ultrasound, MRI, nuclear imaging systems, CT scans, and other modalities. The X-rays segment generated the highest revenue of USD 355.2 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 664.1 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. X-rays remain the most commonly used imaging method for diagnosing fractures, joint problems, and musculoskeletal disorders. Their affordability, availability, and ability to deliver rapid diagnostic results make them a preferred choice for equine veterinarians. Portable X-ray machines have further simplified the diagnostic process by allowing on-site evaluations, reducing the need to transport horses to specialized facilities.



Based on application, the market is categorized into orthopedics, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and other applications. The orthopedics segment accounted for 35.9% of the market share in 2024, reflecting the high prevalence of musculoskeletal injuries and joint disorders in sport, racing, and farm horses. X-rays and MRI scans are frequently used for diagnosing ligament injuries, fractures, tendon abnormalities, and osteoarthritis in equine orthopedics. The growing adoption of advanced imaging technologies for diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning is expected to fuel the expansion of this segment. Increased investments in equine healthcare and diagnostics are driving the demand for orthopedic imaging services, reinforcing their market position.



By end use, the global market is segmented into veterinary hospitals and clinics, veterinary diagnostic centers, and academic and research institutes. Veterinary hospitals and clinics are expected to hold a dominant position with a growth rate of 6.6%, reaching USD 907.1 million by 2034. This dominance is attributed to the extensive availability of advanced imaging technologies such as X-rays, CT scans, MRI, and other modalities in these facilities. These hospitals and clinics specialize in diagnosing and treating equine musculoskeletal, neurological, and internal disorders, making them the preferred choice for imaging services. Additionally, increasing expenditure on equine healthcare and the rising population of horse owners have fueled the demand for imaging services offered by these facilities. Strategic collaborations between veterinary hospitals and research organizations for advanced diagnostic applications are further driving market growth.



In 2024, the US emerged as a leader in the North American equine imaging services market, with a valuation of USD 346.5 million, up from USD 326.6 million in 2023. This leadership is attributed to the country's advanced veterinary infrastructure, high equine population, and significant investments in equine healthcare. The presence of specialized clinics and hospitals equipped with advanced imaging technologies such as MRI, CT, and digital radiography is fostering growth at the country level. Government support and funding for veterinary research, combined with continuous technological enhancements, are further contributing to market expansion in the US.



