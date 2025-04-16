High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market to Reach $1.81 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 10.4% | Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Therapeutic Solutions Driving Global Market Expansion

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market was valued at USD 684 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 10.4%.

The demand for HIFU technology is rising rapidly as more healthcare providers and patients recognize its effectiveness in treating various medical conditions without the need for invasive surgery. As a non-invasive therapy, HIFU has gained FDA approval for treating several chronic conditions, including tumors and essential tremors.



Advancements in imaging technology and real-time monitoring have further enhanced the efficacy and safety of HIFU treatments, driving its adoption across diverse medical fields. Increasing awareness of non-invasive therapeutic solutions and the rising prevalence of conditions such as cancer, fibroids, and neurological disorders continue to fuel market expansion. Additionally, the shift toward outpatient care and minimally invasive treatments is reshaping the healthcare industry, further positioning HIFU as a game-changer in modern medicine. As demand for cost-effective, low-risk treatment alternatives surges, investments in research and development are leading to the introduction of more sophisticated HIFU devices. Market players are actively collaborating with healthcare institutions to accelerate product innovation and expand their global footprint, ensuring widespread accessibility of HIFU technology in both developed and emerging economies.



The market is segmented by application, with key treatment areas including dermatology, uterine fibroids, prostate cancer, breast cancer, glaucoma, back pain, and essential tremors. In 2024, dermatology emerged as the leading segment, generating substantial revenue due to the rising popularity of non-invasive aesthetic procedures. Treatments such as facelifts, wrinkle reduction, and skin tightening have witnessed increased adoption, as HIFU's ability to stimulate collagen production and enhance skin elasticity makes it a sought-after alternative to traditional cosmetic procedures. With no downtime and long-lasting results, HIFU continues to gain traction in the beauty and wellness sector, further propelling market growth.



By end-user, hospitals accounted for a 42.8% market share in 2024, dominating the HIFU landscape. As key providers of comprehensive medical care, hospitals are integrating HIFU into treatment protocols for a wide range of conditions. Regulatory approvals from bodies like the FDA and CE have reinforced hospital adoption while increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure continue to strengthen this segment. The ability of HIFU to cater to diverse patient demographics, including children and adults, is further driving its use in hospital settings.



The U.S. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market generated USD 223.9 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 604.5 million by 2034. The country's advanced healthcare system, coupled with a high incidence of prostate cancer, is driving the widespread adoption of HIFU. The presence of a strong regulatory framework, increasing investment in healthcare innovation, and growing awareness of non-invasive treatment options are contributing to market expansion. As technological advancements continue to enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of HIFU, the U.S. is poised to remain a key player in the global HIFU landscape.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $684 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market scope and definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates and calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising incidence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.2 Increasing regulatory approvals and reimbursement policies

3.2.1.3 Increasing preference for non-invasive therapies

3.2.1.4 Expanding applications in non-cancer diseases

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost of equipment and procedures

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technological landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Uterine fibroids

5.3 Prostate cancer

5.4 Essential tremor

5.5 Dermatology

5.6 Breast cancer

5.7 Glaucoma

5.8 Backpain

5.9 Other applications



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Imaging centers

6.4 Other End Use



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Spain

7.3.5 Italy

7.3.6 Netherlands

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 South Korea

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Mexico

7.5.3 Argentina

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 South Africa

7.6.3 UAE



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS

8.2 Arrayus Technologies

8.3 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology

8.4 Focal One

8.5 FUSMobile

8.6 Insightec

8.7 Lynton Lasers

8.8 Profound Medical

8.9 Sonablate

8.10 Theraclion

8.11 ULTRAISER

8.12 Verasonics

