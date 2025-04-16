Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting 25 October 2024

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC was held Wednesday 16 April 2025 at 10:00am (UK time), at the Company’s registered office, Suite 1, 7th Floor, 50 Broadway, London, SW1H 0BL, United Kingdom.



The resolution set out in the Meeting Notice was duly passed. The signed minutes of meeting are attached hereto.

The Meeting Notice is available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com, under ‘Investor Relations/General Meetings’.



Aberdeen, 16 April 2025





