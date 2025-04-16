AIR Education Experts Share Evidence at American Educational Research Association, National Council on Measurement in Education Annual Meetings

Arlington, Va., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dozens of education experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will share evidence and insights from their research and policy work at the American Educational Research Association (AERA) Annual Meeting, being held April 23-27 in Denver.

AERA is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to sharing evidence and groundbreaking insights in areas of education, classroom assessment, and professional educator development. Its annual meeting is one of the largest gatherings of education researchers, policymakers, and practitioners in the world. The theme for this year’s conference is “Research, Remedy, and Repair: Toward Just Education Renewal.”

AIR experts will present on a wide variety of topics, including school finance; artificial intelligence; secondary education pathways; machine learning for data driven decision making; advancing civic learning and engagement; and many more. AIR supports the AERA Annual Meeting as a platinum sponsor and invites all conference attendees to visit AIR’s exhibit booth 507, in the Colorado Convention Center, Exhibit Hall F.

“The education research field has experienced extraordinary change in 2025—with more changes likely on the horizon,” said Julie Kochanek, senior vice president and leader of AIR’s Human Services Division. “AIR staff are eager to connect with our peers, learn from one another, and collectively reinforce the value of evidence and data to inform decision making and improve learning outcomes.”

AIR experts will also present at the National Council on Measurement in Education (NCME) Annual Meeting, which is being held April 23-26 in Denver. NCME is a professional organization for individuals involved in assessment, evaluation, testing and other aspects of educational measurement and holds its annual meeting at the same time and location as AERA.

Selected AERA and NCME presentations featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below. A full listing of AIR presentations and convenings is available online (all times are MDT).



Wednesday, April 23

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

NCME Training: A Brief Introduction to Big Data Techniques Using International Large-Scale Assessment Data: Training Session

Location: Hilton Denver City Center Lower Level 1: Penrose 1

AIR Presenter: Paul Bailey

12:40 p.m. – 2:10 p.m.

Roundtable Session: Innovative Methods, Measures, and Theories for Educational Policy Research and Evaluation

Location: Colorado Convention Center, Floor: Ballroom Level, Four Seasons Ballroom 4

AIR Session Chair: Niu Gao



Thursday, April 24

11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

NCME Presentation: Exploring Methods to Expand Reporting on NAEP for Groups of Students

Location: Hilton Denver City Center Lower Level 2: Denver 5-6

AIR Discussant: David Bamat

1:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Symposium: Advancing Civic Learning and Engagement Through High-Quality, Equitable Assessment Practices

Location: Colorado Convention Center, Floor: Meeting Room Level, Room 402

AIR Session Chair: Laura Hamilton

AIR Presenters/Authors: Peter Mabli, Beth Ratway, Sam Rikoon, and Margarita Olivera-Aguilar



Friday, April 25

9:50 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.

Roundtable Session: Systematic Analysis of Opportunities for Remedy and Repair in Out-of-School-Time Research (Table 3)

Location: Colorado Convention Center, Floor: Ballroom Level, Four Seasons Ballroom 4

AIR Authors: Arielle Lentz, Jill Richter, and Tammy Kolbe

11:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m.

Presidential Session: Navigating AI in Education: Opportunities, Challenges, and Research Imperatives

Location: Colorado Convention Center, Ballroom Level - Mile High Ballroom 1AB

AIR Session Chair: Susan Therriault



Saturday, April 26

9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

NCME Coordinated Paper Session: Leveraging Large-Language Models for Operational Large-Scale Assessments: Opportunities and Challenges

Hilton Denver City Center Lower Level 2: Denver 1-2

AIR Discussant: Ruhan Circi

5:10 p.m. – 6:40 p.m.

Paper Session: Evaluating the Ripple Effects: Policy Impacts of Pressing Educational Reform

Location: Colorado Convention Center, Floor: Terrace Level, Bluebird Ballroom Room 3F

AIR Presenters/Authors: Megan Austin, Matthew J. Farmer, Michael Kruse, and Sara Mitrano

