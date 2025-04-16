Special Needs Network Hosts 19th Annual Tools for Transformation Conference

Los Angeles, CA, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Needs Network (SNN), California’s leading advocacy organization for autism and developmental disabilities, will host its 19th Annual Tools for Transformation Conference on April 25 and 26, 2025, at El Camino College in Torrance. The two-day event, supported by the California Department of Developmental Services through the CORE Workforce Development Grant, is free and open to the public.

Themed “The Future of Autism Care: AI, Innovation, and Transformational Change,” the conference is designed to address California’s urgent need for a culturally responsive, inclusive, and well-trained workforce—while equipping families with the tools, resources, and networks they need to support individuals with developmental disabilities.

Day one, “Professionals Day,” will bring together clinicians, educators, service providers, and job seekers for a full day of learning and professional development. The program will feature expert-led panels on the integration of artificial intelligence and extended reality in early intervention, breakout sessions on emerging therapies and treatment models, and a roundtable discussion with CORE program graduates and parents sharing firsthand experiences.

The day will conclude with a vibrant career fair and networking social designed to connect job seekers directly with top service providers and community-based organizations.

“At a time when we face a statewide shortage of trained providers, this conference is about building bridges—between innovation and equity, between systems and the people they serve,” said Areva Martin, Esq., founder and president of Special Needs Network. “We are proud to lead a movement that centers communities too often left behind and prepares the next generation of professionals to lead with both compassion and excellence.”

Day two, “Parents Day,” will welcome caregivers, healthcare advocates, educators, and community leaders for a day focused on family empowerment, practical strategies, and access to critical services.

Twelve workshop sessions will cover a wide range of topics—from navigating the IEP process and legislative advocacy to the use of technology in supporting daily living skills. Additional highlights include a self-advocates panel, an IEP clinic, a legislative update, a 30-vendor resource fair, and raffle giveaways featuring gift cards, iPads, and other prizes.

Dr. Omékongo Dibinga, a nationally recognized scholar, author, and motivational speaker, will serve as keynote speaker on both days of the conference, delivering a powerful call to action around systems change, inclusive care, and the need for transformational leadership in disability services.

Event Location:

El Camino College

16007 Crenshaw Blvd.

Torrance, CA 90506

(Parking: Lots J & L | $3)