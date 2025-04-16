The College of Commercial Arbitrators Reaffirms Commitment to the Rule of Law

Austin, TX, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA), a professional fellowship of over 200 of the nation’s most respected commercial arbitrators, today issued a strong statement affirming its unwavering support for the Rule of Law, due process, and constitutional protections that form the foundation of the American legal system.

“As arbitrators, we are deeply committed to the Rule of Law. It guides our work, shapes our responsibilities, and serves as the bedrock of the legal and democratic systems we help uphold,” said Dana Welch, President of the College of Commercial Arbitrators. “Regardless of our individual views or affiliations, we stand united in defending the independence of the judiciary and the rights of lawyers to advocate ethically and lawfully for their clients.”

The College voiced concern over increasing threats to these core legal principles and condemned any attempts to undermine the independence of judges or the legal profession and emphasized the following:

Judges must not be attacked or threatened with impeachment for issuing rulings that may be unpopular with government officials.

Lawyers and law firms must not face punishment for representing disfavored clients, filing lawsuits challenging government policies, or employing attorneys who are critical of public figures.

Efforts to intimidate or destroy law firms by threatening their clients with the loss of government contracts violate the Rule of Law and must be stopped.

The CCA calls on all — members of Congress and the Senate, legal professionals, educational institutions, and the public—to protect and preserve these essential safeguards.