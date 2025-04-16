Global True Random Number Generator Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Expected to Reach USD 7.71 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "True Random Number Generator (TRNG) Market by Type (Noise-Based TRNG, Chaos-Based TRNG, FRO-Based TRNG, QRNG), Application (Security & Cryptography, Simulation & Modeling, Data Processing, Networking), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global true random number generator (TRNG) market is poised for significant expansion, with projections valuing the market at USD 3.81 billion in 2025 and an estimated surge to USD 7.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2025 to 2030. A surge in demand for robust security solutions across industries such as cybersecurity, finance, and defense is propelling market growth. With organizations gravitating towards interconnected environments, there is an increasing need for reliable encryption, solidifying TRNGs' critical role in secure data transmissions.



Quantum Computing and Regulatory Impacts



The evolution of quantum computing is underlining the importance of quantum-safe cryptography and is expected to drive the adoption of TRNGs. Additionally, regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) are imposing stringent data protection requirements, thus bolstering the demand for TRNGs in various applications.



Targeted Applications and Verticals



The segment of security and cryptography is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to growing cybersecurity threats and regulatory mandates for data protection. TRNGs are invaluable in encryption, authentication, and key generation processes, ensuring the security of sensitive data across finance, healthcare, and defense sectors. The IT & Telecom vertical is also expected to hold a substantial share of the TRNG market by 2030, driven by increased digitalization of data exchanges and a higher emphasis on cybersecurity in the face of expanding 5G networks, cloud computing, and IoT.



Geographical Outlook



The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the TRNG market during the forecast period, fueled by rapid digital transformation, IoT proliferation, and vigorous governmental initiatives aimed at fortifying cybersecurity infrastructure. Countries like China and India are catalyzing the demand with initiatives geared towards digitization and improved cybersecurity regulations.



Competitive Landscape



The true random number generator market comprises a diverse array of industry players ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies, each contributing to the market's competitive dynamics. Notable companies such as Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. are at the forefront, offering advanced TRNG solutions to meet the rising security demands of the digital era.



Market Insights for Stakeholders



Stakeholders in the true random number generator market can anticipate comprehensive insights on market drivers, trends, and competitive strategies. With in-depth market analysis across various regions and industries, stakeholders are better positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the evolving TRNG landscape.



The insights provided aim to assist market leaders and newcomers in shaping their strategic decisions and understanding the critical factors driving the growth, development, product innovation, and diversification within the TRNG market.



